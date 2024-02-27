Gordon Ramsay faces renovation setback on £7m home as council rejects chef's bid for new security gates

Some of the renovation requests on his £7m home have been rejected. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Gordon Ramsay has had a renovation bid rejected by council bosses stalling the project which has been three years in the making.

Ramsay, 57, has been prevented from putting up new security gates at the four-bed mansion.

The chef originally received approval to extend the basement of his home to add an en-suite bedroom and renovate the interior in July 2021.

But Ramsay has since made applications for additional work to be done on his home.

These plans have included the installation of painted timber gates after plans for steel ones were previously frowned upon, as well plans to replace a “historic” boundary wall with a new design, The Sun reports.

However, it has been revealed the chef’s application was denied by the council.

It said the removal of the wall would not keep with the other properties in the area and that it “could have some historic significance” and an “impact on a conservation area”.

Photos of the family home reveal an impressive kitchen. Picture: Instagram

However, he has been advised by planning officers to put in a fresh application - providing a slither of hope for the chef.

They said the application would “warrant further consideration”, as they were previously made under the original 2021 application.

It is believed that most of the other work on Ramsay’s basement is now finished, with several modifications.

It is said to include a gym, plant room, shower room, wine store and more.

An extension on the ground floor also includes an open plan kitchen, living and dining room with a mostly glass design.

The first floor has transformed three pre-existing bedrooms into one “super-bedroom’ alongside a walk-in dressing room and two en-suite bathrooms.

The Ramsays have reportedly been staying in a £12,000-a-month flat in a riverside development nearby while their home has been worked on.