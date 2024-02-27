Crooked House owners ordered to rebuild 'Britain's wonkiest pub' brick-by-brick after it was destroyed

Owners of The Crooked House pub have ordered it to be rebuilt
Owners of The Crooked House pub have ordered it to be rebuilt. Picture: Alamy

The owners of a landmark pub which was destroyed have been ordered to rebuild it - exactly like it was.

Fury erupted six months ago after The Crooked House pub in Himley near Dudley was hit by fire then demolished illegally two days later.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street announced that an enforcement notice had been made.

Writing on the Save Crooked House facebook page, Mr Street wrote: "Hi everyone, today is obviously a monumental day in the campaign to get the Crooked House rebuilt.

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley. Picture: Alamy

"South Staffordshire District Council deserve enormous credit for holding their nerve and pursuing this enforcement action.

"However it would never have happened if it wasn’t for the tireless work of each and everyone one of you in this group. What you have done to keep the Crooked House at the forefront of people’s minds has been exceptional, and as Mayor I want to personally thank you all.

"I said at the time of the tragedy that the owners had messed with the wrong community, and you haven’t half proved that right. Thank you."

Supporters of plans to get the pub rebuilt were overjoyed at the news.

Tony Harrington posted on the Save the Crooked House Facebook page: “Yyyaaaaassssss! There is a God!! xx”

People inspect the rubble remains as they gather at The Crooked House pub. Picture: Alamy

Jane Lawrence posted: “Fantastic news!! Well done everybody!”Abbie Armer wrote: “Just saw this absolutely fantastic.”

Once known as “Britain’s wonkiest” inn, the pub in Himley, near Dudley, caught fire on August 5 last year and was demolished two days later.

A memory wall was set up at the site where fans of the iconic pub shared their memories earlier this month. More than 35,000 people have thrown their support behind a campaign to see the pub rebuilt.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said: “This is an act of commitment from the community, very publicly, where we are renewing our vows to see the Crooked House rebuilt brick by brick.

“That’s what the community wants and that’s what we are pursuing.”

The pub, which dates back to the 18th century, was known for its sloping walls and floor which were caused by mining subsidence in the area.

Staffordshire Police is treating the blaze as arson.

Five men and one woman were arrested in connection with the fire and remain on bail.

The Save the Crooked House campaign group and contractors agreed to secure the 25,000 bricks from the building and they were kept in padlocked containers.

