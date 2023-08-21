Crooked House campaigners block roads to site of fire to prevent diggers from clearing bricks away from destroyed pub

Diggers sent to the site of the destroyed Crooked House pub have been thwarted by campaigners who wanted to stop bricks being taken away from the razed watering hole.
Diggers sent to the site of the destroyed Crooked House pub have been thwarted by campaigners who wanted to stop bricks being taken away from the razed watering hole.

By Chay Quinn

Diggers sent to the site of the destroyed Crooked House pub have been thwarted by campaigners who wanted to stop bricks being taken away from the razed watering hole.

Protestors are blocking roads to the site so heavy trucks and machinery are unable to attend the site - despite workers saying nothing has been removed.

A large group of campaigners has set their sights on having the historic boozer rebuilt brick by brick and are blocking attempts by some to clear the Grade-II listed bricks as they think this will make restoration efforts harder.

A spokesperson said; "The council is aware of a contractor onsite and is engaging with the site owners and contractors to investigate what works are taking place. We are still currently ascertaining all the facts so cannot comment any further on this specific matter.

Angry protesters turned up at the site of The Crooked House in Himley, Staffordshire after demolition crews from the Putnam company turned up on Monday afternoon
Angry protesters turned up at the site of The Crooked House in Himley, Staffordshire after demolition crews from the Putnam company turned up on Monday afternoon

"The council is still investigating the full incident and formalising next steps and we cannot comment on any element of the ongoing investigation, so that we do not potentially prejudice our enforcement action. We will provide updates on our website as soon as we are able."

Staffordshire Police attended the protest as a precaution and there have not been any arrests.

The protests comes after the owners of the Crooked House jetted off for holiday in Corfu last week.

The Crooked House pub in Himley, near Dudley, West Midlands
The Crooked House pub in Himley, near Dudley, West Midlands

Adam and Carly Taylor flew to the Greek island on Wednesday amid fury at the destruction of their recently bought pub in Himley, Staffordshire.

Known as Britain's wonkiest boozer due to mining-linked subsidence, it was gutted in a fire that police are treating as arson before being rapidly demolished.

There is no suggestion the pair are suspects or have committed any crimes.

Police crews were diverted to the site as a precaution
Police crews were diverted to the site as a precaution

Marston's Brewery sold the pub to ATE Farms Ltd, run by 34-year-old Carly, while her husband has a stake in Himley Environmental Ltd, which operates a landfill next door to the pub

Police said they will be speaking to the owners about the fire, which left the pub gutted.

A petition has since been launched, demanding a public inquiry into the fire.

