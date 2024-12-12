Body found in search for missing England rugby star Tom Voyce

A body has been found in the search for Tom Voyce. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A body has been found in the search for missing England rugby star Tom Voyce.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Voyce, 43, is believed to have died while driving across a flood-swollen river in north-east England during storm Darragh on Saturday.

Now, after a five-day search, Northumbria Police have confirmed a body has been found.

Writing on social media, police said: "A body has today sadly been found in the search for Tom Voyce.

"Concerns were raised for the former England rugby international on Sunday, after he had not returned home from being out with friends the previous evening.

Read more: US ‘pilgrim’ freed from Syrian prison by hammer-wielding rebels found wandering near Damascus

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this extremely challenging time pic.twitter.com/i67ybydKD6 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) December 10, 2024

"Specialist officers from our Marine Unit made the sad find in the river near Abberwick Mill.

"Formal identification is yet to take place but Tom’s next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by officers.

"This is an extremely sad development and our thoughts very much continue to be with Tom’s loved ones. We continue to ask that people respect the family’s privacy at this time."

A major search operation was launched involving Northumbria Police, drones, the police helicopter, coastguard officers and the North of Tyne and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Teams.

Family and friends of the much-loved former rugby player also joined the search.

Northumbria Police said they faced "very challenging conditions, not least due to the river flow and the level being significantly heightened after the exceptionally heavy rain experienced over the weekend".

Members of a search and rescue team during a search operation at Abberwick Ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland, for former England rugby player Tom Voyce. Picture: Alamy

Specialist teams have spent the last week desperately scouring the area between Bolton village and Abberwick, to the sea at Alnmouth.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, previously said: "This is an extremely tragic incident, and our thoughts are very much with Tom's loved ones at this time.

"Our officers continue to support his family and we would ask that their privacy is respected."

The England rugby player's car has already been recovered from the River Aln, 15 metres downstream from the point where it is believed he tried to cross the river.

A bunch of red roses was left on the riverside by the car.

Voyce won nine caps for England during his career and spent six years at Wasps, from 2003 to 2009, where he helped them win European and domestic titles, moving there from Bath and then leaving to join Gloucester in 2009.

He made 220 Premiership appearances before retiring in May 2013.