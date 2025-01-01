'Machete brawl' outside central London Tube station in front of New Year's revellers, with one man rushed to hospital

By Kit Heren

New Year's revellers were shocked by a group of men fighting with machetes outside a West End Tube station in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fight took place at around 4am on Oxford Street, outside Bond Street station.

One man, aged 25, was rushed to hospital with a stab wound. His condition remains unclear, although some reports claimed he had suffered "catastrophic" bleeding.

One eyewitness said the attack was "terrifying" and people at the scene were seen screaming and running away.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police said: “At 04:04hrs on Wednesday, 1 January police were called to Oxford Street, just outside Bond Street Underground Station, following reports of men armed with knives.

“Officers attended and at the junction of Oxford Street and South Malton Street they found a 25-year-old man with a stab wound.

“He has been taken to hospital and we await an update on his condition.

“An investigation is underway and a crime scene remains in place.

“At this early stage there have been no arrests.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, providing the reference 2175/01JAN. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

It came after around 100,000 revellers watched the New Year's Eve fireworks in central London on Tuesday night.