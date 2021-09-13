Border Force jet skis practicing pushing back migrant boats in Channel, photos suggest

13 September 2021, 18:40 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 18:55

Priti Patel has reportedly been overseeing the final stages of a Border Force training programme
Priti Patel has reportedly been overseeing the final stages of a Border Force training programme. Picture: Channel Rescue

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Border Force staff on jet skis have been practicing pushing back migrant boats in the English Channel, photos suggest.

Human rights monitoring group Channel Rescue posted images of alleged "pushback drills" on social media on Monday.

The organisation added on Twitter: "They’ve replicated how dinghies are packed while crossing. A jet ski just bumped the rear of the dinghy and turned it around. We're almost certain it's a pushback practice."

The Home Officer did not deny the claims, saying: "We are seeing an unacceptable rise in dangerous and unnecessary small boat crossings, that’s why we continue to explore all options available to bring these numbers down."

READ MORE: Nearly 2,000 migrants arrived in the UK last week in new record for 2021

READ MORE: Body found in Channel 'not linked to migrant crossings'

It comes days after reports Priti Patel has authorised plans for armoured jet skis to spin migrant boats around mid-crossing.

The Home Secretary is said to have overseen the final stages of a Border Force training programme which sees officers physically rotate boats in the Channel.

The manoeuvre requires two jet skis, with one pushing the boat from its bow, and a second nudging the stern, to spin it around.

Under the plans, reported by The Sun, the jet skis would then escort the boat back to French waters under the assumption migrants with no sailing expertise will not be able to turn it back towards the UK.

Channel Rescue said in a statement: "Today two of our volunteers witnessed a Border Force training exercise in which pushbacks were being rehearsed.

"Our volunteers witnessed dinghies, full of Border Force staff wearing life jackets, being forcibly turned around by two or three jet skis.

Jet skis are reportedly practicing pushing back migrant boats in the photos
Jet skis are reportedly practicing pushing back migrant boats in the photos. Picture: Channel Rescue

"The practice of pushbacks, however, is illegal under international and maritime law.

"This aggressive and violent behaviour puts the lives of those making the crossing at greater risk. Channel Rescue condemns this practice as reckless endangerment."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Our primary focus is on preventing people from entering the Channel, tackling the criminal gangs responsible and protecting lives.

"As part of our ongoing operational response, we continue to evaluate and test a range of safe and legal options for stopping small boats.

"All operational procedures used at sea comply and are delivered in accordance with domestic and international law."

It was revealed on Monday that a record-breaking number of migrants arrived in the UK last week, with nearly 2,000 making the journey across the Channel.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Egypt Israel

Israeli PM visits Egypt for talks with President el-Sissi

Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations levelled against him by Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew will challenge US court's jurisdiction in sexual assault civil lawsuit
Pope Francis prays as he meets members of the Jewish community (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Pope remembers Slovakia’s Holocaust victims as he meets Jewish community
Corbel secretly filmed models using spy cameras.

Former Met counter-terror cop 'secretly filmed naked models on hotel spy cameras', court hears
A total of 1,959 people crossed the Channel in the week to September 10

Nearly 2,000 migrants arrived in the UK last week in new record for 2021
A signpost for Broadway in New York (Martin Keene/PA)

Tony Awards line-up revealed as Broadway begins journey back to normality

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC Views: “Are climate groups simply doing more harm than good?”

LBC Views: Are climate groups simply doing more harm than good?
Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours

Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours
Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey

Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey
'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'
The furious mother was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

M25 Protest: 'Furious' mother rages daughter 'left in bits' by climate change demo
'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter over chaotic M25 protests

'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London