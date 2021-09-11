'Armoured jet skis to be used by Border Force' to spin back migrant boats

The jet skis will reportedly be used to turn boats around mid-crossing. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Priti Patel is said to have authorised plans for armoured jet skis, or "personal water craft", to spin migrant boats attempting to cross the channel around mid-crossing.

The Home Secretary has reportedly overseen the final stages of a Border Force training programme which sees officers physically rotate boats in the channel.

The manoeuvre requires two jet skis, with one pushing the boat from its bow, and a second nudging the stern, to spin it around.

Under the plans, reported by The Sun, the jet skis would then escort the boat back to French waters under the assumption that migrants with no sailing expertise will not be able to turn it back towards the UK.

LBC has contacted the Home Office to confirm its plans.

Former Navy chief Admiral Lord West said the strategy could be dangerous.

"It's an accident waiting to happen. It's not clever and it is problematic."

He added that if sea conditions were not calm, or those on board do not cooperate with Border Force officers, boats could capsize.

Officers are already using jet skis to patrol the channel, but this would be the first time they would be used to intervene in crossings.

This follows plans to spend £200 million on a fleet of border patrol boats to try and stop migrants from crossing the channel.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told LBC this morning that the Home Secretary is "rightly exploring every possible avenue" to address the situation.

It comes after the Home Secretary told G7 leaders she will authorise Border Force to use "pushback tactics" to prevent migrants from reaching the UK.

France's Interior Minister Gerard Darminin has claimed the pushback policy would be "contrary to international law".

Meanwhile Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "That the home secretary is even considering these dangerous proposals shows how badly she has lost control of this situation."