'Armoured jet skis to be used by Border Force' to spin back migrant boats

11 September 2021, 12:19

The jet skis will reportedly be used to turn boats around mid-crossing.
The jet skis will reportedly be used to turn boats around mid-crossing. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Priti Patel is said to have authorised plans for armoured jet skis, or "personal water craft", to spin migrant boats attempting to cross the channel around mid-crossing.

The Home Secretary has reportedly overseen the final stages of a Border Force training programme which sees officers physically rotate boats in the channel.

The manoeuvre requires two jet skis, with one pushing the boat from its bow, and a second nudging the stern, to spin it around.

Under the plans, reported by The Sun, the jet skis would then escort the boat back to French waters under the assumption that migrants with no sailing expertise will not be able to turn it back towards the UK.

LBC has contacted the Home Office to confirm its plans.

Read more: France and UK clash over ‘dangerous and illegal' plans to block migrant crossings

Read more: 'Extreme, illegal, cowardly': Patel's 'pushback' tactics for migrant boats condemned

Former Navy chief Admiral Lord West said the strategy could be dangerous.

"It's an accident waiting to happen. It's not clever and it is problematic."

He added that if sea conditions were not calm, or those on board do not cooperate with Border Force officers, boats could capsize.

Officers are already using jet skis to patrol the channel, but this would be the first time they would be used to intervene in crossings.

This follows plans to spend £200 million on a fleet of border patrol boats to try and stop migrants from crossing the channel.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told LBC this morning that the Home Secretary is "rightly exploring every possible avenue" to address the situation.

Read more: Desperate migrants kiss British soil after making perilous trip across the Channel

It comes after the Home Secretary told G7 leaders she will authorise Border Force to use "pushback tactics" to prevent migrants from reaching the UK.

France's Interior Minister Gerard Darminin has claimed the pushback policy would be "contrary to international law".

Meanwhile Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "That the home secretary is even considering these dangerous proposals shows how badly she has lost control of this situation."

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC live blog

9/11 memorial live updates: World reflects 20 years on

Afghanistan

Brother of Afghanistan’s former vice president ‘killed by Taliban’
Steve Bray received some choice words as he followed Nigel Adams in Westminster

Minister refuses to apologise for swearing at 'Stop Brexit Man'
PC Declan Jones was sentenced to six months in prison.

Police officer who punched and kicked teenage boy as he lay on the ground is jailed
Saudi police women, who were recently deployed to the service, from right to left, Samar, Alaa, and Bashair, stand alert in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage (Amr Nabil/AP)

Saudi Arabia implementing reforms 20 years after September 11 attacks
The Queen has told Joe Biden her thoughts and prayers are with the 9/11 victims

'My thoughts are with the victims': Queen's message to Joe Biden on 9/11 anniversary

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The world is remembering the 9/11 attacks

September 11 twenty years on: LBC listeners reflect

Vaccine passports will result in indirect discrimination against groups, academic tells LBC

Vaccine passports will result in groups being indirectly discriminated against, says academic
'I don't know what we stand for anymore as a party,' Labour member tells LBC

'I don't know what we stand for anymore as a party,' Labour member tells LBC
RAF hero pictured comforting baby: 'I’ll never forget harrowing Afghanistan evacuation'

RAF hero pictured comforting baby: 'I’ll never forget harrowing Afghanistan evacuation'
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up
Nick Ferrari reacted to the news

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to army of NHS bureaucrats on £200k a year

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London