Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million from speeches in three months since stepping down as Prime Minister

14 December 2022, 19:51

Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million in three months
Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million in three months. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Boris Johnson has earned more than £1 million from speaking engagements in the first three months since leaving his post as Prime Minister, new figures show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Johnson, who stepped down in September this year amid a series of scandals, earned more than £750,000 in fees from speaking engagements in America, India and Portugal in November.

The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip also made £276,000 from a speech to American insurance brokers in October, meaning he has earned a total of £1,030,780 in speaking fees since leaving Downing Street on September 6.

The figures were reported to the MPs' register of interests, the latest version of which was published on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson stepped down in September
Mr Johnson stepped down in September. Picture: Getty

The records show Mr Johnson was paid £277,723 by New York-based investment banking firm Centerview Partners for a speech on November 9.

He then received £261,652 from the Hindustan Times for a speech on November 17 and another £215,275 on November 23 from Televisao Independente for speaking at the CNN Global Summit Lisbon.

The entries also declare that the Hindustan Times and Televisao Independente provided Mr Johnson and two members of staff with transport, food and accommodation, while Centerview Partners provided transport and accommodation.

Mr Johnson's latest entry also shows he and his family have continued to receive accommodation worth £3,500 a month from Conservative donor Lord Bamford and his wife.

Read more: Boris Johnson confirms he will stand again as an MP at the next election

Mr Johnson announced his resignation in July, before finally stepping down in September.

He was plagued by scandals in the last months of his premiership, including claims that he and colleagues had earlier held booze-fuelled parties while the rest of the UK was under heavy Covid restrictions.

Mr Johnson launched an abortive bid to reclaim Downing Street after his successor Liz Truss stepped down in October, before stepping aside for Rishi Sunak.

Read more: Why did Boris Johnson resign as prime minister?

His predecessor Theresa May made nearly £2 million in the first two years after stepping down as Prime Minister. Her entry on the register of MPs' interests said that the money is "used to pay employees, maintain my ongoing involvement in public life and support my charitable work".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ngozi Fulani's charity has had claims made against it on social media after the race row broke out over Lady Susan's comments

Charity watchdog 'assessing' claims made against Sistah Space after Buckingham Palace race row

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Police officer tells court he saw attack on Paul Pelosi happen

Pig's head on roof of Heatons Muslims Community Trust

Two men arrested for hate crime after pig's head thrown onto roof of mosque

Turkey Mayor Convicted

Istanbul mayor convicted of insulting Turkish officials

The beating of Bob Chan (L) has sparked protests

Chinese diplomats 'fled the UK like cowards', MP claims, after they were withdrawn following the assault of a protester

Trump Legal Troubles

Donald Trump’s company was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe

Europe Lobbying Scandal

MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

The actress took to Twitter to find her potential festive romance

Back to the Future Musical star hopes for 'Christmas miracle' as she asks Twitter to trace mystery 'Irish guy on crutches'
The team sang the song after the World Cup victory over Croatia

Gleeful Argentinians chant 'f*** the English' in Falklands War chant after World Cup semi-final victory

Solihull lake tragedy

Fourth boy, aged six, dies after through frozen lake in Solihull

Peru Political Crisis

Peru’s new government gives military new power amid protests

Libya

Rival Libya PM calls for US to release Lockerbie accused

Peru President Congress

Peru judge denies ousted leader Pedro Castillo’s jail appeal

Denmark Politics

Denmark agrees centre-led minority government after 42 days of talks

A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine

Officials: Drone strikes hit two buildings in Ukrainian capital

Megan Thee Stallion smiles

Megan Thee Stallion testifies Tory Lanez shot at her feet and told her to dance

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv

Kyiv mayor reports explosions in centre of Ukrainian capital

The Perseverance rover on Mars on March 4 2021

Mars rover captures first sound of dust devil on red planet

People line up to cast their votes in the Fiji general election in Suva

Fijians vote in election between two former coup leaders

P-22 in the Griffith Park area near downtown Los Angeles in 2014

Famous Hollywood mountain lion ‘probably won’t be released back into wild’

Police work near the scene of a fatal shooting in Wieambilla, Australia

Australian police investigate extremist views of officer killers

A man looks at St Michael Cathedral, standing near a monument to Princess Olga covered with sand bags to protect it from the Russian shelling

Russian drone strikes damage five buildings in Ukraine capital

Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally and Iron Man added to film registry

A home after a possible tornado near Decatur, Texas

Young boy and his mother dead as tornado destroys their home in Louisiana

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican

Pope urges ‘humble’ Christmas – with savings sent to Ukraine

Bulgaria Government

Bulgarian parliament rejects proposed government

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized
PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

nick plan

Emily Thornberry diminishes PM's new migration plan to 'a lot of rhetoric'

nick migration

Nick Ferrari hits back at caller's claim that accepting migrants is a ‘lefty love affair’

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch again

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

James O’Brien deconstructs logic behind the government’s reluctance to settle with unions’ demands

James O’Brien tears apart government reluctance to settle with union demands

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit