Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million from speeches in three months since stepping down as Prime Minister

By Kit Heren

Boris Johnson has earned more than £1 million from speaking engagements in the first three months since leaving his post as Prime Minister, new figures show.

Mr Johnson, who stepped down in September this year amid a series of scandals, earned more than £750,000 in fees from speaking engagements in America, India and Portugal in November.

The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip also made £276,000 from a speech to American insurance brokers in October, meaning he has earned a total of £1,030,780 in speaking fees since leaving Downing Street on September 6.

The figures were reported to the MPs' register of interests, the latest version of which was published on Wednesday.

The records show Mr Johnson was paid £277,723 by New York-based investment banking firm Centerview Partners for a speech on November 9.

He then received £261,652 from the Hindustan Times for a speech on November 17 and another £215,275 on November 23 from Televisao Independente for speaking at the CNN Global Summit Lisbon.

The entries also declare that the Hindustan Times and Televisao Independente provided Mr Johnson and two members of staff with transport, food and accommodation, while Centerview Partners provided transport and accommodation.

Mr Johnson's latest entry also shows he and his family have continued to receive accommodation worth £3,500 a month from Conservative donor Lord Bamford and his wife.

Mr Johnson announced his resignation in July, before finally stepping down in September.

He was plagued by scandals in the last months of his premiership, including claims that he and colleagues had earlier held booze-fuelled parties while the rest of the UK was under heavy Covid restrictions.

Mr Johnson launched an abortive bid to reclaim Downing Street after his successor Liz Truss stepped down in October, before stepping aside for Rishi Sunak.

His predecessor Theresa May made nearly £2 million in the first two years after stepping down as Prime Minister. Her entry on the register of MPs' interests said that the money is "used to pay employees, maintain my ongoing involvement in public life and support my charitable work".