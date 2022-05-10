Glimmer of hope as PM hints at more support to tackle cost of living

Boris Johnson has suggested he may announce new support to tackle the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson has hinted the Government may be gearing up to offer more support to help people cope with the cost of living crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to MPs at a debate following the Queen's Speech, Mr Johnson said the Government needed "legislative power" to fix the underlying problems responsible for the crisis - but also said people could expect to hear more about what the Government is doing to tackle the crisis in the coming days.

He suggested that, after 2024, the Government will have "the fiscal firepower to help families up and down the country".

Read more: Historic first as emotional Charles delivers Queen's Speech after Monarch pulls out

Read more: EU 2.0? Macron cooks up new 'European community' and will invite Britain to join

He then said: "My right honourable friend the Chancellor and I will be saying more about this in the days to come."

He added: "But at the same time as we help people, we need the legislative firepower to fix the underlying problems in energy supply, in housing, in infrastructure and in skills which are driving up costs for families across the country."

He said the Queen's Speech "takes those issues head on".

The UK has been facing an escalating cost of living crisis since the end of last year.

Energy prices have soared and are expected to raise even higher in the autumn.

As well as this, people have been grappling with record rises in inflation, a national insurance hike and increases in other expenses such as council tax.

Read more: Ukraine apartment block attack leaves 44 dead as Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa

Read more: Coleen Rooney 'revelled' in Wagatha Christie name, Rebekah Vardy's lawyers tell court

On Tuesday the Government slammed by opposition parties for not offering more concrete plans to tackle the cost of living crisis in the Queen's Speech.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the crisis was the result of the Government's "failure to grow the economy over a decade combined with its inertia in the face of spiralling bills means that we are staring down the barrel of something we haven't seen in decades, a stagflation crisis".

He accused the Government of "complacency" and said: "We have a Government whose time is passed, a Cabinet out of ideas and out of energy, led by a Prime Minister who is entirely out of touch."

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said the plan "does nothing to help the millions of families and pensioners facing soaring bills and eye watering inflation".

The Government was also criticised for not offering more help in its Spring Statement seven weeks ago.

Boris Johnson has been under increasing pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

Tuesday's Queen's Speech was delivered by Prince Charles in a historic first, after the 96-year-old Monarch had to pull out for health reasons.

As well promising the cost of living crisis was a "priority" for Government, the Speech also talked about plans to toughen punishments for protesters in a bid to prevent disruptive demonstrations, such as those staged by Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil.

The Prince also read out pledges to improve the regulation of social housing to strengthen the rights of tenants and "protect the integrity" of the UK's borders by preventing illegal Channel crossings.

Read more: Ashley Cole 'knew' he was 'going to die' after four masked raiders smashed into his home

Read more: Ava White's family weep as jurors see CCTV of stabbed schoolgirl's final moments

There were also strong words on climate change, with the Government promising an Energy Bill to "deliver the transition to cheaper, cleaner, and more secure energy".

A total of 38 bills were announced by the Prince of Wales, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Speech "delivers on [the Tory Party's] promises".

"It will not only take us through the aftershocks of Covid but build the foundations for decades of prosperity, uniting and levelling up across the country," he added.