Historic first as emotional Charles delivers Queen's Speech after Monarch pulls out

10 May 2022, 13:10 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 14:00

Prince Charles read the Queen's Speech
Prince Charles read the Queen's Speech. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

An emotional Prince Charles has delivered the Queen's speech after his mother was forced to pull out for the first time in almost 60 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales stepped in yesterday after the 96-year-old Monarch was unable to take part on the advice of doctors, due to her continued mobility problems.

It was the first time she had been absent in over 50 years, having previously only missed it when in the late stages of pregnancy.

Read more: Watch again: Historic moment as Charles unveils the Queen's Speech on her behalf

Read more: Read in full: Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech

Charles was accompanied by Camilla and Prince William, with the Queen watching via a television at Windsor Castle.

As the Prince took on the head of state's major constitutional duty for the first time, the move has been interpreted as a symbolic and significant shift in his responsibilities as a future monarch.

Prince Charles sat on the consort's throne, next to the Queen's Imperial State Crown
Prince Charles sat on the consort's throne, next to the Queen's Imperial State Crown. Picture: Getty

The Speech, written by the Government, touched on the cost of living crisis, with the Prince saying it was a "priority" for ministers.

"Her Majesty's Government’s priority is to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families," he said, opening the Speech.

He said the Government would "support" the Bank of England to help it reach its inflation targets, and would manage the public finances 'responsibly' by "reducing debt while reforming and cutting taxes".

He also talked about plans to toughen punishments for protesters in a bid to prevent disruptive demonstrations, such as those staged by Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil.

Read more: Queen plans to attend Platinum Jubilee event despite missing State Opening

Read more: Coleen Rooney 'revelled' in being dubbed Wagatha Christie

The Prince also read out pledges to improve the regulation of social housing to strengthen the rights of tenants and "protect the integrity" of the UK's borders by preventing illegal Channel crossings.

There were also strong words on climate change, with the Government promising an Energy Bill to "deliver the transition to cheaper, cleaner, and more secure energy".

A total of 38 bills were announced by the Prince of Wales, with more clarity on them to be offered at the debate on Tuesday afternoon.

The Speech has been criticised by opposition parties for failing to take any meaningful action to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said the plan "does nothing to help the millions of families and pensioners facing soaring bills and eye watering inflation".

He also accused the Government of 'neglecting rural communities by failing to offer any support to farmers.

The Prince was accompanied by Camilla and Prince William
The Prince was accompanied by Camilla and Prince William. Picture: Getty

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner hit out at the Tories for failing to include an Employment Rights Bill in the Speech.

She accused Boris Johnson of "failing Britain's workers yet again with more broken promises".

"The Prime Minister pledged enhanced rights and protections at work, but is instead dragging Britain’s workers down - in a race to the bottom," she said.

Read more: EU 2.0? Macron cooks up new 'European community' and will invite Britain to join

Read more: Minister brands eco zealots 'Waitrose-card holders who can afford to pay £1k fines'

Whilst the Queen was not present, the State Opening of Parliament had all its usual pageantry.

The Regalia - the Imperial State Crown, the Cap of Maintenance and Sword of State - were transported to the Palace of Westminster in three state limousines, separate from the rest of the Royal party.

Before the Speech, Black Rod Sarah Clarke had the door to the House of Commons slammed in her face - and had to knock on the door three times to request MPs attend the House of Lords.

The routine is a tradition to symbolise the sovereignty of Parliament, and its independence from the Monarchy.

Another tradition upheld was the keeping of an MP as hostage at Buckingham Palace.

Conservative MP James Morris was held at the Palace to ensure Prince Charles' safe return.

The Queen's health has deteriorated in recent months.

She had a stay in hospital in the autumn and has cancelled a string of engagements.

In February she sparked national concern when she contracted coronavirus.

Read more: Tory MP Jamie Wallis denies charges over late-night crash

Read more: James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

After she recovered she revealed the virus left her feeling tired.

Prince Charles closed Tuesday's speech by saying the Monarch was looking forward to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He said: "In this year of the Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty looks forward to the celebrations taking place across the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth, and to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer."

Boris Johnson joked with Sir Keir Starmer as they arrived for the Queen's Speech
Boris Johnson joked with Sir Keir Starmer as they arrived for the Queen's Speech. Picture: Getty

The Queen's Speech also took place against a turbulent political backdrop.

Sir Keir Starmer caused ripples yesterday when he announced that he would resign if he was fined by Durham Police over the 'Beergate' saga.

The Labour leader was pictured drinking beer in his constituency office in 2021, sparking a recent investigation into whether he broke Covid restrictions.

When he arrived for the Queen's Speech, Prime Minister Boris Johnson joked with him, flashing a grin and asking if he had had a good weekend.

Kurtis Dilks (right) is charged with being part of the gang who allegedly smashed their way into Mr Cole's (left) home with a sledgehammer

Ashley Cole 'knew' he was 'going to die' after four masked raiders smashed into his home

Tory MP Jamie Wallis has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after he was involved in a car crash

Tory MP Jamie Wallis denies charges over late-night crash

The Queen is still planning on attending the Platinum Jubilee next month.

Queen plans to attend Platinum Jubilee event despite missing State Opening

Prince Charles stood in for the Queen

Read in full: Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech

Prince Charles and the Queen at State Opening of Parliament

What is the State Opening of Parliament and what time is it on?

Prince Charles lays out Government plans as he steps in for Queen's Speech

Watch again: Charles sets out Government's agenda in Queen's Speech

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (right) arrive in court for a high-profile libel trial.

Coleen Rooney 'revelled' in Wagatha Christie name, Rebekah Vardy's lawyers tell court

The BBC has been accused of going woke after Countryfile presenter Adam Henson said "people" menstruate.

'Woke' BBC blasted after Countryfile presenter said 'people' menstruate

A car has crashed into a townhouse owned by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Another car crash for the PM: Astra smashes into Boris Johnson's £1.3m townhouse

Mr Macron said Britain would be invited to join a new European community

EU 2.0? Macron cooks up new 'European community' and will invite Britain to join

Male nurse Paul Grayson sexually assaulted female patients and made indecent videos of them while they were under general anaesthetic, a Sheffield Court has heard.

Male nurse faces long jail term for sexually assaulting female patients under anaesthetic

Kit Malthouse said protesters such as those from Insulate Britain could afford to pay the fines issued to them

Minister brands eco zealots 'Waitrose-card holders who can afford to pay £1k fines'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 14-year-old boy was attacked in public toilets at Bournemouth beach.

Man, 51, arrested over 'rape of boy, 14, on Bournemouth beach'

Deborah James shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram

Cancer-stricken podcaster Deborah James raises £1m after tearful farewell post

Vicky White, right, shot herself after being accused of helping dangerous Casey White, left, to flee

Prison officer shoots herself dead after fleeing with murder suspect following pursuit

A Public Order Bill targeting "guerrilla protests" will form part of the Queen's Speech

Crackdown on eco zealots using 'locking-on' tactics to be unveiled in Queen's Speech

