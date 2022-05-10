James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

By James Bickerton

James O'Brien used his LBC show to hit out at "pom-pom waving client journalists" over their coverage of Keir Starmer's alleged Durham lockdown breach.

On Monday the Labour leader pledged to resign if he's fined over the incident, which is currently being investigated by Durham police.

Sir Keir and Labour staffers consumed beer and curry in April last year, at which they insist was a work event.

Conservative leaning newspapers had been pushing for an investigation before one was announced.

However, since Sir Keir said he would resign if fined, some right-wing commentators have accused him of trying to influence the police.

James suggested they were being hypocritical commenting: "All of these client journalists, all of these pom-pom waving cheerleaders, managed to contort themselves into a position where Sir Keir Starmer doing exactly what was demanded of him became a recent to attack Keir Starmer!"

He mockingly continued: "This is an amazing gambit for all criminals to pursue.

"If you're in the Old Bailey today, if you agree that if you're found guilty you will give up your job, that is piling pressure on the police and apparently makes the police less likely to secure a conviction!"

Boris Johnson has already been fined £50 for breaking lockdown rules at a Downing Street event held to celebrate his birthday.

The Prime Minister has apologised, but has said he won't be resigning.

On Monday both Sir Keir and Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, pledged to step down if fined.

The Labour leader said: "If police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice, I would of course do the right thing and step down.

"I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the laws must follow them.

"I believe that politicians who undermine that principle undermine trust in politics, undermine democracy, undermine Britain."