PM offers Tory rebels 'February 3 sunset' for Covid tier system

Boris Johnson has written to Tory MPs hoping to stave off a rebellion over his Covid tier strategy. Picture: Global

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson has written to rebel Tory MPs offering them "a sunset of 3 February" for the government's three-tier Covid strategy.

The prime minister has been facing growing dissent on the backbenches after it was announced that 99 per cent of the country would be placed into Tiers 2 and 3 when the second nationwide lockdown ends on Wednesday.

A number of senior party figures have already come out to say they will either reject the plan or abstain from voting when the legislation is presented to the Commons on Tuesday.

However, Mr Johnson extended an olive branch to potential rebels on Saturday, saying the regulations would include a sunset clause - or expiry date - of 3 February, with MPs offered the chance to vote on any future extension.

It comes amid rumours that dozens in his party were set to defy the government next week.

The prime minister said the government will review tiers every fortnight and bring the regulations before Parliament after the fourth review on 27 January, which will determine whether the system remains in place until the end of March.

Mr Johnson also said the first such review, on 16 December, would consider the views of local directors of public health, with a final decision on whether any areas should change tiers made at a Cabinet committee.

Any changes would then come into effect on 19 December.

He also committed to publishing more data and outlining what circumstances need to change for an area to move down a tier, as well analysis of the health, economic and social impacts of the measures taken to suppress Covid-19.

This story is being updated...