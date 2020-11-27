Landlord frustrated after pub half-a-mile away opens while his shuts under Tier system

27 November 2020, 18:33

By Megan White

A Kent landlord has expressed his frustration after a pub less than half-a-mile away was allowed to reopen while his shuts under the Government's new Tier system.

Steve Harmes, who runs The Crown Inn in Groombridge, will have to remain closed from next Wednesday after the county was placed in Tier 3 - the highest set of lockdown restrictions.

But The Junction Inn, just 0.4 miles away on the other side of the village, will be able to open, as it is technically in neighbouring East Sussex, which is Tier 2.

Read more: New tier system labelled 'unfair' as two thirds of England faces tougher rules

Read more: Robert Jenrick explains to LBC why the whole of Kent was placed into Tier 3

The new regulations, which come into effect on December 2, mean local residents should not cross the bridge which divides the centre of the village, home to around 1,600 people.

Tier 2 means pubs are able to reopen if they serve substantial meals with alcoholic drinks, whereas they must shut under the stricter Tier 3.

Mr Harmes told LBC he was "so frustrated" that the pub would be unable to open its doors and said "losing more trade when we've had a bad year anyway is bad."

He said: "We're right on the border of Kent and East Sussex, so they're allowed to open, because they're in Tier 2, and we've been put in Tier 3.

"To be put in that restriction when we weren't in that Tier before isn't right, it needs to be changed.

"We're losing the Christmas trade, we've got everything ready to be open, we're just so frustrated that now we can't open and losing more trade when we've had a bad year anyway is bad."

Mr Harmes said he hopes the business can survive another lockdown, adding: "We're obviously going to do the best we can, same as everybody that's in this situation.

"So we're working hard to sort of find any gap or loop that's going to be able to give us a chance to get through until when we can open again."

Asked what he would like to say to the Government about his situation, Mr Harmes said: "I think they've got it wrong and it's unfair.

"I know you want to try and reduce it from all areas but we're nowhere near the rate of infections that other places have and they're in Tier 2, so it's not fair on all the people who are in a good area to be penalised for it."

61 per cent of the country's population will be living under tougher Tiers than they were pre-lockdown when the new regulations come into effect on December 2.

Many MPs voiced their rage after it emerged that 99 per cent of the country is to be placed in the top two tiers of restrictions from next week.

Roughly 29.5 million people are being moved up one level, while 4.6 million have been bumped up by two.

Just 1.8 million, or 3% of the population, will have their rules relaxed.

Earlier on Friday, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick explained why the whole of Kent has been placed into Tier 3, the strictest of the country's coronavirus measures, despite varying rates of Covid-19.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "One of the things we've had to consider is whether or not to break up areas into very small units. We have assessed every part of the country individually but we've also looked at whether it's sensible to have one town in one tier and another town not so far away in another.

"When we've done that in the past we've learnt that very quickly the virus can just spread."

There was bafflement that areas with low infection rates are facing tougher controls - including a ban on social mixing indoors - than before they went into lockdown last month.

Former Cabinet minister Damian Green, MP for Ashford in Kent, said there is "a lot of anger on the Conservative benches."

"I know colleagues in Dorset are very annoyed and our colleagues in Lincolnshire are very annoyed and and quite a lot in other areas where the the incidence is very low."

"People here feel obviously everyone has been behaving properly and observing the guidelines and all of that," he said.

"The reward is we went into the lockdown in Tier 1, we come out in Tier 3, which has just made people think 'Well, what was the point of this lockdown?'"

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The most vulnerable people will receive the Covid-19 vaccine first

Public Health England reveals high-priority list for Covid-19 vaccine
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus president says he will leave position if constitution changes
Elephant Kaavan

Cher visits Pakistan to help ‘world’s loneliest elephant’

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian president: I will not take a coronavirus vaccine myself
Iran Nuclear

Iran calls on international community to condemn ‘terrorist’ murder of scientist
Protesters gather balloons shaped like aliens – to mock accusations that foreigners fund and direct their movementt

Thai pro-democracy protesters warn of possible coup

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Graham Brady warns of 'gross and obvious unfairness' under tier system

Sir Graham Brady warns of 'gross and obvious unfairness' under tier system
People are falsely claiming business lunches to book tables, warns renowned chef

'People are falsely claiming business lunches to book restaurant tables'
Grieving caller's powerful message to public on staying safe during pandemic

Grieving caller's powerful message to public on staying safe during pandemic
Older caller plans to break Christmas Covid rules due to 'loneliness'

Older caller plans to break Christmas Covid rules due to 'loneliness'
James O'Brien challenges furious caller who believes Government is 'lying' about Covid

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks Government is 'lying' about Covid
Andy Burnham says Government isn't offering enough Tier 3 business support

Andy Burnham says Government is not offering enough Tier 3 business support

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London