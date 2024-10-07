Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing at Sloane Square Tube station

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Sloane Square Tube station.

Police were called to Sloane Square Underground Station just before 3.30pm on Monday to find the teen with a stab wound.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

The Tube station remains closed as police continue to carry out their investigation.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 15.27hrs on Monday, 07 October to reports of a stabbing on Lower Sloane Street, Sloane Square.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found who they believe to be a 15-year-old boy, suffering from a stab injury.

"He has been taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. Enquiries continue.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4534/07OCT.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on crimestoppers-uk.org.