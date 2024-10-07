Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing at Sloane Square Tube station
7 October 2024, 18:03
A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Sloane Square Tube station.
Police were called to Sloane Square Underground Station just before 3.30pm on Monday to find the teen with a stab wound.
He was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.
The Tube station remains closed as police continue to carry out their investigation.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 15.27hrs on Monday, 07 October to reports of a stabbing on Lower Sloane Street, Sloane Square.
"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found who they believe to be a 15-year-old boy, suffering from a stab injury.
"He has been taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. Enquiries continue.
"No arrests have been made at this time."
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4534/07OCT.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on crimestoppers-uk.org.