Breaking News

Boy, 14, found guilty of murdering Ava White in row over Snapchat video

24 May 2022, 14:39 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 15:29

Ava White (left) was killed in November last year.
Ava White (left) was killed in November last year. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 14-year-old boy has been found guilty of the murder of 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed to death in Liverpool.

Ava was killed on 25 November last year after the city's Christmas lights switch on, which she had been attending with friends.

The court heard there'd been a row over a Snapchat video before she was fatally stabbed in the neck.

The 14-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared on video link at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, putting his head in his hands as the guilty verdict was read out.

The jury was out for two hours and eight minutes before returning the verdict, with more than 20 members of Ava White's family erupting into cheers in the public gallery.

The defendant told the court he wanted to "frighten away" Ava after an altercation following the Christmas lights switch-on.

Read more: Energy bills set to soar by almost £1,000 in October, says Ofgem

He admitted possessing the knife, which the court heard had a 7.5cm blade, but denied her murder and manslaughter.

During the two-week trial, friends of Ava claimed the boy "grinned" after stabbing her in School Lane and running away.

"I promise, I didn't mean to hit her," the defendant told the jury.

He had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence.

Read more: All aboard the Elizabeth Line! Crowds swarm Paddington as London's newest Tube departs

He told jurors that earlier in the evening he had heard one of Ava's group of friends threaten to stab his friend if he did not delete a Snapchat video of the 12-year-old.

The jury was shown CCTV of the boy running from the scene after Ava was stabbed and heard he discarded the knife and his coat, which was later found in a wheelie bin.

Ava White, 12, was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre.
Ava White, 12, was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre. Picture: Alamy

About 40 minutes after he injured Ava, the boy was contacted by his mother who told him police wanted to speak to him.

The jury heard a series of text messages sent between the boy and his mother, including one in which he said: "I'm not coming home. Not going the cells."

During interviews he denied being in the city centre on the night of the killing, claimed another boy was responsible, gave numerous "no comment" answers, told police "I'm not bothered" and said "I don't f****** know".

He also told a police officer "shut up you nonce" as he was questioned.

Members of Ava White's family carrying her coffin.
Members of Ava White's family carrying her coffin. Picture: Alamy

In his evidence, the teenager was asked why he had lied to police and he said he thought he would "get away with it".

After the incident, CCTV captured the defendant with his friends in a shop where he took a selfie and the group bought butter, which he said was for crumpets.

He then went to a friend's home, later telling police he had not been in the city centre at all that evening after his arrest shortly after 10.30pm.

In later interviews he blamed another boy for the stabbing.

Schoolgirl Ava White was fatally stabbed to death last year.
Schoolgirl Ava White was fatally stabbed to death last year. Picture: Alamy

In March, the boy's legal team contacted police to tell them the whereabouts of the knife he used to stab Ava - which belonged to the 14-year-old.

He was asked in court why he wanted police to have that information and said: "Because I'm telling the truth and I didn't mean to do it."

The boy was accompanied by an intermediary throughout the trial, which he attended over video-link.

He was given a fidget toy which the jury was told could help him concentrate due to his attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

A member of the jury wiped away a tear as they were discharged by Mrs Justice Yip.

Mrs Justice Yip told the defendant: "In light of the jury's verdict, I think you know I can only impose a life sentence, but what I have to do is decide what the shortest amount of time that you will have to serve in custody is."

She adjourned the case for sentencing on July 11.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mujahid Ali and Mohamed Mohamed were both jailed for the attack

'He was crying for his life': Shocking moment thugs brutally beat man with steering lock

Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned of another price cap hike.

Energy bills set to soar by almost £1,000 in October, says Ofgem

Alicia Watson and Nathaniel Pope have been jailed over the young boy's death

Couple jailed over killing of three-year-old boy whose ribs were crushed after weeks of abuse
Experts said pets that are exposed to the virus ought to be managed

Fears monkeypox can spread to pets as experts say exposed animals should be 'managed'

Kurt Zouma arrived to court surrounded by umbrella-wielding men

Cat kicker covered up: West Ham defender Kurt Zouma admits kicking and slapping pet

Wayne Couzens denied four indecent exposure charges

Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens pleads not guilty to indecent exposure charges

Boris Johnson raising a glass in newly emerged Partygate picture

Andy Coulson: Can Boris survive yet another crisis of his own making?

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Nick clashes with police chief over taking the knee

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Ferrari clashes with top cop over taking the knee

The RMT was told action on the Jubilee weekend would disrespect the Queen

'Don't disrespect the Queen by striking on her Jubilee weekend', union warned

Boris Johnson is set to apologise over Partygate as Sue Gray finally releases her report

Boris Johnson set to apologise as Sue Gray finally releases report

The mother of a mixed-race teenager has slammed the Met police for strip searching her teen daughter

Met officers 'cut underwear off menstruating autistic mixed-race teen during strip search'

The Elizabeth Line has opened to the public

All aboard the Elizabeth Line! Crowds swarm Paddington as London's newest Tube departs

MPs have demanded the resignation of Sir Philip Barton over the "appalling mismanagement" of the Kabul evacuation

Govt blasted for 'disaster' Kabul withdrawal and 'betrayal' of allies in scathing report

Amber Heard may have lost as much as $50m in earnings after divorce

Amber Heard 'lost $50m' after divorce to Depp as Kate Moss prepares to give evidence

Man, 62, dies after being mauled by dog at house in Wales

Man, 62, dies after being mauled by dog at house in Wales

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher.

'Your child is a boy or girl': Tory MP says parents should 'not give in' to trans kids

Latest News

See more Latest News

A farmer prepares to spray his crop with pesticide

Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims
Memorial site

Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter

A blocked thoroughfare

Authorities ban Imran Khan rally in Islamabad and crack down on supporters
Ursula von der Leyen

EU Commission chief signals move towards greener economy

Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar court gives go-ahead for Suu Kyi corruption trial

Michelle Bachelet meets Wang Yi

China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang
Germany Train Accident

Several injured in train and bus collision in southern Germany
Funeral in Iran

Thousands attend funeral for Revolutionary Guard colonel shot dead in Iran
Alexei Navalny's video link

Russian opposition leader’s appeal against nine-year sentence rejected
Shark

Jaws extra is named police chief on island where blockbuster was partly filmed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

UK News

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth
'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal
Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct
'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes
Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer
Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot
'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes
Cross Question 23/05

Cross Question 23/05 | Watch again

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London