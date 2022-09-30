Boy thrown from 10th floor of Tate Modern showing 'clear improvement' in sight, his family say

The boy was thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in 2019. Picture: Alamy

A French boy thrown from the 10th floor of London's Tate Modern has shown a "clear improvement" in his sight, his family have said.

He was badly hurt in the attack, which was carried out by teenager Jonty Bravery at the art gallery in August 2019.

Bravery is autistic and was in supported accommodation when the attack took place, but was allowed out unsupervised.

A court was later told Bravery intended to select and kill someone.

His victim, who is currently on holiday with his parents, survived the 100ft fall but sustained life-changing injuries, including broken bones and a bleed on the brain.

Bravery was convicted of attempted murder in 2020 and received a 15-year jail sentence.

But the victim's family say the youngster has shown increased responsiveness and dexterity.

Writing on a GoFundMe page, which has raised over 379,000 euro (around £334,000) for his treatment, his family said: "A clear improvement for his sight was noted by his orthoptist who prescribed him new glasses with a much smaller correction: our little knight sees better and better."

He can now ride a tricycle, and his family have adapted his wardrobe, removing buttons and laces so he's able to dress himself.

They said the start of the new school year has gone well, though he still experiences "great difficulties with writing and with his memory".

They added: "Sadly, he also has a really hard time making friends because of his fatigue and the wheelchair which prevents him from playing like the other children in the playground."

In July, he was taken to an adapted holiday home in the Massif Central mountain range in southern France to train him to walk with a cane.

His family said: "We had to catch him countless times, but he made progress in mastering his balance, starting at the end of the fortnight to lean his shoulders forwards or backwards, depending on the slope. A real little adventurer."

Part of his recovery involves going to a swimming pool with a specialised therapist and his family say he's "beginning to be able to close his mouth in the water".

They added: "We know the road is still long but our little knight is not giving up. His courage and his efforts are just incredible."