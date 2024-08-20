Brit tourists heading to Europe next summer face €7 EU visa waiver

New travel rules are coming in for Brits travelling to Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

British tourists heading to Europe next summer will need to apply for a €7 EU visa waiver, officials have confirmed.

Holidaymakers will need to pay the additional charge for the waiver, which is similar to the US ESTA, before going away.

It will then be valid for three years or until your passport expires - whichever is first.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson addressed the rollout on Friday, confirming that it would be "live in 2025".

The changes follow the new Entry/Exit System (EES), which will also require people to have their fingerprints registered and their pictures taken on arrival.

They will then be checked on every subsequent visit to the bloc.

Border Force officer checking a passport in arrivals. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the new system, Ms Johansson said: "After intense dialogues with member states, with you, with the different stakeholders — I have decided that the EES will enter into operations on ­November 10."

She added: "And then the next step comes quick: ETIAS.

"Live in 2025. Travel authorisation to enter 30 European countries. For people from 60 visa free countries."

The ETIAS will launch six months later.

Passengers will have to apply for the €7 waiver either online or via a mobile app. Most applications will be approved within minutes but it could take up to 72 hours.

More complex applicants have been told to allow 30 days for approval.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson. Picture: Alamy

Experts have warned that the changes will prolong processing time from 45 seconds to around three minutes.

There are also concerns from airlines that some passengers may not be prepared and be forced to miss their flight.

A senior industry source told the Times: "First there is EES this autumn, which will add a huge level of complexity to some journeys. Then six months later comes the ETIAS.

"In many ways this is the bigger hurdle as people will have to apply in advance.

"Turn up without it and, like the US, you won’t be allowed in. It’s going to catch people out, I am sure."