Best pub in Britain revealed - did your local make the list?

The best pub of the year has been revealed. Picture: Handout

By Emma Soteriou

A pub which once faced permanent closure before being revived as a "haven for the local community" has been named as Britain's best pub.

The Bailey Head in Oswestry, Shropshire, was named as the pub of the year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The boozer is a "rags-to-riches success story" after it was saved from being turned into housing following its closure.

Nine years ago, it was bought by husband and wife Duncan Borrowman and Grace Goodlad.

The pub has been praised for its welcoming atmosphere, pub quizzes for charity and live music as well as its choice of drinks.

Landlord Mr Borrowman said: "We have always had a policy of Everyone Welcome, any person should feel happy and comfortable coming in by themselves and enjoying a drink, either on their own or chatting to other customers.

"We thrive on being the heart of the community and a place where people gather to celebrate or commiserate."

Bailey Head. Picture: Handout

Landlady Ms Goodlad said: “We are thrilled, we hope we can live up to the award. In our wildest dreams we never thought we would win CAMRA Pub of the Year.

"From small beginnings nine years ago, we have taken everything one step at a time, through COVID, slowly improving to the point where we now have twelve handpulls serving six cask beers and six ciders and perries, plus sixteen other draught lines.

"When we bought the pub nine years ago it was failing and had been listed as an Asset of Community Value by the local CAMRA branch.

"That listing made it possible for us to save it from potentially becoming housing and turning it into the pub it is today.”

CAMRA Awards Director Laura Emson said: “There could not be a more deserving winner for the Pub of the Year than the Bailey Head.

"In a time when running a pub is a significant challenge, the commitment and enthusiasm Duncan and Grace show should be highly commended and seen as an example.

"January can be an especially tough time for our locals, so please get out and visit them and provide the support that is so desperately needed for pubs across the UK."

Little Green Dragon. Picture: Handout

Full list of CAMRA's best pubs in Britain

Shortlist

Bell Inn, Aldworth, Berkshire

Blackfriars Tavern, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Horse & Jockey, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire

Northumberland Arms, Marple Bridge, Greater Manchester

Nelson Arms, Tonbridge, Kent

Turks Head, St Helens, Merseyside

Grey Horse, Consett, County Durham

Dog and Duck, Lisbellaw, County Fermanagh

Hillend Tavern, Dalgety Bay, Fife

Crossways Inn, West Huntspill, Somerset

Brickmakers Alehouse, Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex

Cresselley Arms, Cresswell Quay, Pembrokeshire

Woodman Inn, Bridport, Dorset

Bailey Head, Oswestry, Shropshire

Three B's Micropub. Picture: Handout

Finalists

Black Horse, Preston, Lancashire

Three B’s, Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire

Little Green Dragon, Winchmore Hill, Greater London

Winner