Britain braces for more snow as temperatures plummet to -9C and Met Office issues fresh ice warning

9 January 2024, 05:56 | Updated: 9 January 2024, 05:58

Britain could be in for more snow this week and into next
Britain could be in for more snow this week and into next. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Britain is bracing for more snow this week as temperatures plummet rapidly towards -9C.

The Met Office has warning that the weather could cause snow to fall and ice on the roads, with temperatures expected to be "much colder" over the next few days than in recent weeks.

While snow has been more likely to settle on high ground over Scotland and Wales, parts of southern England - including Kent and parts of London - saw some snow fall on Monday.

Snow fell in London on Monday
Snow fell in London on Monday. Picture: Getty

“High pressure is dominating our weather, sitting up to the northeast. That will bring a real chill across the south but also bring in some snow showers across southern areas of England and south Wales," Met Office Chief Forecaster Paul Gundersen said.

"Settling snow will be mainly confined to high ground at first, and most parts will see very little, but small accumulations are possible from late afternoon and through the first half of the night.”

While there are currently no weather alerts in place, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold health alert, which means significant impacts are likely across the health and social care sector.

Snow in Kent on Monday
Snow in Kent on Monday. Picture: Getty

Temperatures are expected to rise back to average levels later in the week, the Met Office added, but Brits could be in for even heavier snowfall next week, according to one forecaster.

“Just a quick heads up, as we look towards next week, much colder air could well be heading down from the north, so that’s one to watch," Weathertrending's John Hammond told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Monday.

“I think disruptive snowfall is on the cards as we look into next week."

This is backed up by the Met Office's prediction for next week, which reads: "Into the start of the following week, it is likely to turn colder as northerly winds begin to develop across of the UK and bring a risk of snow showers, particularly across the north."

