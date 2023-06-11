British 11-year-old girl shot dead in France while with her family after reported dispute with neighbours

The shooting took place in the village of Saint-Herbot on Saturday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

An 11-year-old British girl has been shot dead in France after a reported row between neighbours.

French media reports said the girl's parents were injured in the attack and described her younger sister as being in "shock" after the shooting near Quimper in Brittany on Saturday evening.

Residents in the village of Saint-Herbot described the eight-year-old younger sister of the tragic girl shouting: "My sister is dead, my sister is dead".

A local prosecutor said the reason for the attack is being ascertained but noted a years-long dispute between the family and their neighbours over a plot of land.

A Dutch national and his wife have reported been arrested in connection with the crime.

The Foreign Office confirmed it was providing assistance to a British family following a shooting in France.

Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of Plonévez-du-Faou commune, said: "We knew the family well. There is a village fête every year and they always came.

"It is incomprehensible to have shot a child. No one can understand how that could have happened."