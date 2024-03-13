British husband and wife found dead on Caribbean paradise island

A British husband and wife have been found dead on a Caribbean beach after they both appeared to have drowned.

The couple arrived on the Caribbean island of Carriacou last Friday and were found dead on the beach in the village of L’Esterre on Saturday.

Unconfirmed witness reports suggest the man got into difficulty and the wife died trying to save him.

Police have launched an investigation and they believe the couple drowned.

The man was declared dead at the scene and his wife was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said an autopsy will be carried out on the bodies to “tell us exactly what happened to them.

“For now, it’s an apparent drowning,” police said.