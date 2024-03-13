Five skiers on Swiss Alps trip ‘fell asleep together’ before freezing to death as search for missing girlfriend resumes

13 March 2024, 06:43 | Updated: 13 March 2024, 07:46

Five skiers who froze to death during a storm on a ski trip 'fell asleep together', family members said.
Five skiers who froze to death during a storm on a ski trip 'fell asleep together', family members said. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Five family members who froze to death in the Swiss Alps during a ski trip have been pictured for the first time - while the search continues for the missing sixth person.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Three of the victims were named as brothers Jean-Vincent Moix, 30, David Moix, 27, and Laurent Moix, 21 as well as cousin Marc Moix, 44, and uncle Joel Moix, 58.

The sixth skier, who remains missing, is believed to be 28-year-old law graduate Emilie Deschenaux, who was the girlfriend of victim David, the MailOnline reports.

Her backpack and skis were found next to the bodies of the rest of the group.

Swiss authorities have not yet confirmed Emilie is the sixth missing member.

The search for Emilie was temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to fog but is expected to resume on Wednesday.

Paying tribute to their sons, the parents of the three brothers said their sons 'fell asleep together' while they did something they loved.

They also said: “Emilie, David's love, is still on the mountain.”

Marc Moix’s family said in a statement: “After a last hike in the mountains to share his light, he has become our new star, which will now be our guide.”

They also thanked the authorities for their help in the search operation, as they said: “Through their professionalism, their availability, their listening, their empathy, they brought everyone a little light and comfort in these difficult moments of waiting.”

Marc Moix (left) and Emilie (right), who is believed to be the sixth person still missing.
Marc Moix (left) and Emilie (right), who is believed to be the sixth person still missing. Picture: Valais Police/Instagram

Read more: 'Miracle' of the Alps? Hopes missing sixth skier could still be alive after five others froze to death during storm

Read more: Family of skiers dug ‘snow cave’ in desperate attempt to stay alive before they 'froze to death’ in Swiss Alps

Joel Moix’s family said he had “'left full of enthusiasm for his last ascent with his dear climbing companions.”

It comes after rescuers hunting for the sixth skier said "miracles happen" after finding a backpack and skis.

Lead rescuer Air Zermatt said his team previously saved people who had been missing for days which has given workers a glimmer of hope that the missing skier may still be alive.

Swiss media have speculated the individual may have fallen into a nearby crevice, given that their backpack and skis were found but rescuers have been unable to visually locate them.

M.Truffer said: "The area is full of crevices - they may have fallen near the other members of the group. But this is just speculation."

Describing how his team discovered five bodies scattered on the mountain, he told the Swiss outlet NZZ: "First we found two people lying on the snow, severely hypothermic. Thanks to sounding poles and avalanche locators, we later found two more people lying under the snow cover. We had to shovel these out.

"When we found the people, they were very lightly dressed... they ended up disorientated at high altitude."

Jean-Vincent Moix (left) and David Moix (right).
Jean-Vincent Moix (left) and David Moix (right). Picture: Social media

He said the skiers had tried to build a cave to protect themselves - in temperatures of -30 degrees C with windchill - but it was to no avail.

He added: "That's actually a good idea. But the group didn't have the necessary equipment with them. They had shovels, but they were too light to do anything with this massive blanket of snow."

The group of six skiers, who ranged in age from 21 to 58, left Zermatt Saturday morning with the goal of reaching the town of Arolla, near the Matterhorn mountain, later that day.

But they became stranded at an altitude of around 11,400ft near Tete Blanche, a mountain peak between Zermatt and Arolla, when the storm hit.

A member of the group sent a distress call to emergency services around 5pm on Saturday, authorities said, but helicopters and rescue teams were unable to deploy, such was the ferocity of the storm.

By the time a rescue team finally reached the mountain on Sunday evening, five of the six alpine enthusiasts had perished close to the Dent Blanche alpine cabin.

Valais Police search for missing hikers near Zermatt

Footage captured from a helicopter in the Swiss Alps appears to show the ‘snow cave’ the group dug before their deaths, as the video shows tracks in the snow with a dip in the middle.

The group had tried to make the cave to shelter from the extreme weather but slipped into unconsciousness and died from the exposure, rescuers said.

Swiss locals held a memorial precession on Monday.
Swiss locals held a memorial precession on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have been pouring in for the family members, including Jean-Vincent, who had worked on the local council.

Read More: Family of skiers found dead in Swiss Alps as urgent search and rescue underway for sixth person still missing

Read More: Family ‘beyond heartbroken’ after British mother and son killed in avalanche - as police hunt cross-country skiers

The Mayor of Vex, Sebastien Menoud, said: "It is such a huge tragedy to lose a colleague on the local council.'Our thoughts are with him, his family and those around him and we express our deepest condolences to them.

"One knows that it is an immeasurable pain that his family is now confronted with.

"We would like to take some of that pain away from them, even if we can't do too much and we know that we can't bring the deceased back.

"In the office at the town hall on Monday there were a lot of tears but there were also people who didn't know anything about the weekend's drama."

Search operations for the sixth person remain ongoing.
Search operations for the sixth person remain ongoing. Picture: Valais Police

Another friend of the family posted on Facebook: "Why is it always the best ones leave first?'David (like his brothers) was the epitome of selflessness, always listening. David was very generous. Lowkey he never came forward and yet he could have.

"The mountains of his region, which he knew by heart and cherished so much, took him away.

"Last Sunday, he was still explaining how he was looking forward to travelling the world after passing his Bar degree with flying colours.

"From tonight on, he'll be watching this world from up there. Today I am at a loss for words to express the sorrow of this loss.

"David, your light will shine in our hearts forever. To all those affected by this tragedy, my deepest thoughts are with you.'Together, let's remember them for all the happiness they brought to our lives. May their souls rest in peace."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Frank Hester is alleged to have said that Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women”

People may say racist things but that doesn’t make them racists, minister says in storm over Tory donor’s remarks

The rocket explodes

Japan’s first private rocket launch explodes shortly after take-off

Russia Election Putin’s Economy

Putin warns Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened

The UK economy returned to growth in January, ONS data shows.

UK economy returns to growth after GDP rose 0.2% in January - raising hopes country is on its way out of recession

China Explosion

Explosion in building outside Beijing kills one person and injures 22

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face-off again in a US election rematch.

Biden and Trump set to face-off in US election rematch after clinching party nominations

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Donald Trump wins delegates needed to become Republican presumptive nominee

Starmer has said he is 'personally committed' to changing the law within five years

Keir Starmer ‘personally supports’ changing assisted dying law ‘within five years’ if Labour win next election

Hundreds of innocent postmasters will have their convictions quashed

Hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters to have convictions quashed under new Horizon scandal law

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will likely face off against each other later this year

Joe Biden becomes Democrat Party's presidential nominee setting up likely Trump rematch

Joe Biden

Biden clinches Democratic nomination to run for president a second time

Billy Baldwin launched into the furious tirade on social media

Billy Baldwin launches furious tirade against Sharon Stone over claims she was 'asked to sleep with him' during Sliver

Russia Navalny’s Ally Attack

Ally of late Russian opposition leader Navalny attacked in Lithuania’s capital

The new scheme is separate to the bill currently going through the House of Lords

Failed asylum seekers ‘to be offered thousands to move to Rwanda’ under new scheme drawn up by ministers

Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine

Israel must open its ports and grant more visas to UN workers so urgent humanitarian aid can be distributed throughout Gaza, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has urged

Israel must open ports to allow urgent aid to travel to Gaza, Lord Cameron urges, as UN says 250,000 are starving

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle has won the defamation lawsuit brought by her half-sister after a judge granted a motion to dismiss the claim

Meghan Markle scores legal win against half-sister Samantha after judge throws out defamation lawsuit
Boris Johnson will be deployed to campaign in the Red Wall

Dorries dismisses Boris’ election comeback amid claims Sunak will ‘deploy ex-PM' in Red Wall to avoid Tory 'wipeout'
Sunak said the comments were 'racist and wrong'

Tory donor's comments about Diane Abbott were ‘racist and wrong’, Rishi Sunak says

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London

Beyonce’s new album will be called Act II: Cowboy Carter

Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

Pentagon to give Ukraine 300 million dollars worth of weapons

Ladies Day, Cheltenham Festival in 2015

Cheltenham rebrands famous Ladies Day as 'Style Wednesday' and will hand out fashion awards for men and women
Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Royals ‘rally around Kate’ as ‘Photogate’ played down by insiders as ‘bump in the road, not an earthquake’
Interpol chief Jurgen Stock has warned of new wave of criminal gangs using the dark web

End of the bank robber? Interpol chief says criminals attack online and form gangs through dark web 'Yellow Pages'
Marco Sacco, 59, who runs the Piccolo Lago di Verbania restaurant near Lake Maggiore, served up a borage risotto topped with the raw clams to guests at a wedding in 2021

Michelin-starred chef jailed for serving raw norovirus-infected clams to wedding guests, causing diarrhea and vomiting
Paul O'Grady's £15.5m will reveals star left huge sums to pets and beloved charity

Paul O'Grady's £15.5m will reveals star left huge sums to pets and treasured animal charities

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate's Mother's Day family photo (l) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (r)

‘This isn’t a mistake Meg would make’: Harry and Meghan wade into Kate's Mother's Day photo mess
Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Kate's Mother's Day picture taken in 40 minute family window and edited twice 'so her children looked good'
The Princess of Wales wanted to come clean 'immediately' about the mistake.

Kate wanted to ‘come clean immediately’ over Mother’s Day photo edit as she thought ‘honesty was best policy’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit