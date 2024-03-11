Family of skiers found dead in Swiss Alps as urgent search and rescue underway for sixth person still missing

11 March 2024, 10:20 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 11:29

The group set off from Zermatt.
The group set off from Zermatt. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Five skiers who went missing in the Swiss Alps over the weekend have been found dead with an urgent search underway for one person still missing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A huge search and rescue operation was launched on Saturday after six people went missing near the Tete Blanche mountain.

The group left Zermatt on Saturday morning on a ski tour towards the town of Arolla, near the Matterhorn mountain.

They passed near the Tete Blanche mountain, located between Zermatt and Arolla, as the area was suffering a brutal storm that left them stranded at an altitude of around 11,400ft (3,500 metres).

The group had been missing for more than 24 hours when five of the six skiers were found at 9:20pm local time “without any signs of life”, Swiss Valais canton police said in a statement.

Authorities said the group of skiers were all Swiss nationals, ranging from ages 21-58, and five out of six of them were members of the same family from the canton of Valais.

The sixth person is from the canton of Friborg.

It has not been confirmed if the five found dead were all the members of the same family.

“At around 9:20 pm (2020 GMT) it reached the Tete Blanche sector, where it discovered the bodies of five of the six people who were missing,” a police statement read.

Read more: Police hunt attacker after man in his 30s shot dead in south London street

Read more: Two arrested after three funeral homes raided by police and 34 bodies removed over treatment of corpses

A search is still underway for the sixth skier.
A search is still underway for the sixth skier. Picture: Alamy

The head of Zermatt’s air rescue service Anjan Truffer said they received a distress signal from one of the skiers at around 5:19pm on Saturday.

This gave rescuers a rough location in the Col de Tete Blanche, which has a peak of about 12,160ft above sea level.

Speaking to local outlet Blick, Mr Truffer said flying in to rescue the group was not an option due to the severe weather in the region.

“Very strong winds, heavy snow, high avalanche danger, and zero visibility” would have left rescuers “dead in two minutes”, he said.

The Alps have seen high winds over the past few days and heavy snow in the last 24 hours, with the neighbouring winter resort Saas-Fee currently cut off by snow.

Mr Truffer said the skiers may have been caught in the middle of the storm rather than having been struck by an avalanche, as the area they went missing in has a low risk of avalanches.

He said the last signal from the group was recorded overnight and was “not verbal” but allowed them to get a rough idea of their location.

Five rescuers attempted to reach the location on foot but were forced to return after reaching an altitude of of 9,840ft due to the weather, according to local media.

The search for the sixth skier continued overnight and is still ongoing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Belgium NATO Sweden

Sweden’s flag raised at Nato headquarters as it becomes 32nd alliance member

Matterhorn

Five cross-country skiers found dead after going missing near the Matterhorn

Climate activist Greta Thunberg

Climate activists including Greta Thunberg block entrance to Swedish parliament

Breaking
The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo

Kate apologises for Mother’s Day photo row and admits she edited family picture

Three picture agencies have issued a kill notice for the Wales's photo after claims that the image had been manipulated

Royal photo manipulation row deepens as UK’s biggest news agency withdraws 'doctored' Princess of Wales image

LATAM plane

50 injured by ‘strong movement’ on flight from Australia to New Zealand

Kandice Barber has been released halfway through her sentence

Paedophile teacher Kandice Barber who had sex with pupil in field freed from jail halfway through sentence

Former Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson (R) shakes hands with Leader of Reform UK party Richard Tice (L) as they pose for pictures following a press conference to announce his defection from the Conservative party to Reform UK

Lee Anderson defects from Tories to Reform UK- after claiming ‘Islamists have control of Sadiq Khan'

Israel Palestinians Maritime Aid Explainer

Palestinians in Gaza begin Ramadan with hunger worsening and no end in sight

Emmanuel Macron

France announces legislation to allow ‘aid in dying’ for end-of-life illness

Chinese President Xi Jinping

China’s annual congress ends with show of unity behind President Xi’s vision

The King will make his first video address to the public since his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles vows to ‘serve the Commonwealth to the best of my ability’ amid cancer battle

Khalid al-Batarfi

Leader of al Qaida in Yemen dead in unclear circumstances

The victim was shot dead on Catford Broadway

Police hunt attacker after man in his 30s shot dead in south London street

The Godfather star had a slip-up announcing the Best Picture winner.

Chaos at the Oscars: Al Pacino announces Oppenheimer as Best Picture without opening the envelope

Indonesia Floods

At least 26 dead after flash floods and landslides in Sumatra

Latest News

See more Latest News

Esther Ghey has said she met with the mother of Scarlett Jenkinson.

Brianna Ghey’s mum reveals ‘emotional’ face to face meeting with mother of daughter’s killer
Portugal Election

No clear election winner as populist party surges in Portugal

The Government is set to pump £117m of taxpayer cash into protections for British mosques, Muslim schools and centres against hate attacks.

Government vows to protect British Muslims with new £117m package to beef up mosque and school security
Sacked borders watchdog David Neal said the Home Office is 'dysfunctional' and needs reform.

'It goes to the very top': Sacked border watchdog slams Home Office and calls for reform after Cleverly row
Protesters were removed from the arena during the last day of Crufts - as Australian shepherd Viking, three, was crowned Best In Show.

Ruff reception: Crufts hit by protesters as Australian shepherd named Viking is crowned top dog
Three picture agencies have issued a kill notice for the Wales's photo after claims that the image had been manipulated

Princess Kate's Mothers' Day family photo pulled by picture agencies over manipulation fears
Beached sperm whale

Experts work to free 70ft sperm whale stranded on sandbar

Sajid Javid, Priti Patel and Amber Rudd

Three ex-Home Secs urge Labour and Tories to work together on extremism as Gove's new definition looms
Luis Montenegro

Exit polls suggest result in Portuguese general election is too close to call

Gaza

Gaza aid ship to leave Cyprus today after delays as US hopes to build new aid route for trapped Palestinians

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Edward is celebrating his 60th birthday.

Prince Edward appointed to new role by King Charles as fresh portraits released to mark his 60th birthday
Harry and Meghan at the birthday celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to family of teacher killed in Texas school shooting
Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer has revealed details of sickening sexual abuse subjected to him by a school matron at the age of 11.

Diana's brother Earl Spencer reveals shocking sexual abuse and beatings at £32k a year private school in new memoir

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit