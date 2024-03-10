Two arrested after three funeral homes raided by police and 34 bodies removed over treatment of corpses

A man and a woman have been arrested as part of an investigation into three funeral homes which were raided by police over concerns about the treatment of corpses.

By Chay Quinn

A man and a woman have been arrested as part of an investigation into three funeral homes which were raided by police over concerns about the treatment of corpses.

Cordons remain in place at three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in East Yorkshire after Humberside Police received a report on Wednesday over concerns about the "storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased".

The man, 46, and woman, 23, have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

Both remain in custody after their arrest on Sunday.

The police also confirmed that 34 dead bodies were moved to a Hull mortuary as part of the investigation.

Three branches of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors are still cordoned off this Sunday.

Humberside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: “We can confirm that a man, aged 46 and a woman, aged 23 have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position and remain in police custody at this time.

“As part of our investigation, as of today (Sunday 10 March), we can confirm 34 deceased people have now been respectfully transported from Legacy Funeral Directors based on Hessle Road to the mortuary in Hull for formal identification procedures to take place.

“Since the report on Wednesday 6 March, cordons remain in place at all three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors premises."

The three locations were raided by police and bodies removed after reports of "concern for care of the deceased" earlier this week.

Residents reported police outside Legacy Funeral Directors in Anlaby Road and Hessle Road, both in Hull, at about 3am on Thursday, Hull Live reported.

Officers remain at both branches, as well as one in Beverley.

As part of Humberside Police's inquiries, a number of bodies have been moved from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull, the force said.

A direct line has been set up for anyone who may be affected.

ACC Thom McLoughlin previously said: "We received a report on Wednesday, March 6 expressing concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased in these locations.

"Since the initial report was made on Wednesday, March 6, teams of highly skilled detectives and specially trained staff from Humberside Police have been working closely with partner agencies, including Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and His Majesty's Coroner.

"Together we have been conducting extensive inquiries to fully understand the circumstances and concerns expressed in the report made to us.

"As part of this, we are now in the process of moving a number of deceased from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: "We received a report on Wednesday, March 6 expressing concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased in these locations.

"Specially trained family liaison officers have already seen families involved and will continue to do so. These officers are working closely with our partners to ensure that families are provided with the most appropriate care and support for their personal circumstances whilst our investigation continues.

"Our dedicated phone line remains open today and I encourage anyone who has used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors and has concerns to please call us. You can do so by calling 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if you are calling from abroad.

"Victim support also has a dedicated telephone line which is available to anyone who is experiencing distress or concern following this report and would like advice and guidance. This is available by dialling 0808 16 89 111.

Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council are assisting Humberside Police in supporting affected families.

"We have already received a number of calls from concerned members of the public and I want to offer my personal reassurance that we are working as hard as possible to make direct contact with each and every family that may have been affected by the concerns reported.

"This is a very complex investigation, with heartbroken and devastated families at the core of it, and we are determined to make sure that we keep the families involved at the heart of everything we are doing.

"We will continue to release updates as and when we are able, but we do need to be mindful not to jeopardise ongoing investigations and we ask that people refrain from speculating and show the utmost respect for bereaved families within our community."

Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council are assisting Humberside Police in supporting affected families.