Man arrested after car crashes into Buckingham Palace gates and armed police swoop on vehicle

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Armed police surrounded the vehicle after it collided with the main entrance to the palace.

Footage from the incident showed the driver on his knees as police shouted: "Keep your hands on your head!"

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, the Met said.

No injuries were reported but the man was taken to hospital following his arrest.

A spokesperson said: "At approximately 02:33hrs on Saturday, 09 March a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace.

"Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital.

"There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

