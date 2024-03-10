First official picture of Kate released following surgery as King Charles pays tribute to late Queen on Mother's Day

10 March 2024, 09:09 | Updated: 10 March 2024, 10:30

The royals shared images to mark Mother's Day
The royals shared images to mark Mother's Day. Picture: Royal Family/X

By Emma Soteriou

The first official photo of Kate has been released following her abdominal surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales thanked the public for their "kind wishes and continued support" following her operation.

She spent almost two weeks in the London Clinic in Marylebone and was discharged at the end of January to continue her recovery at home in Windsor.

Sharing the image to mark Mother's Day, Kate said: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."

It comes as King Charles also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth to mark Mother's Day.

Sharing an image of them together, the official royal family Twitter account said: "Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday."

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to family of teacher killed in Texas school shooting

Read more: Man arrested after car crashes into Buckingham Palace gates and armed police swoop on vehicle

Kate shared the image to mark Mother's Day
Kate shared the image to mark Mother's Day. Picture: Kensington Palace

Kate was last seen in public attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

However, she was pictured publicly for the first time with her mother Carole Middleton on Monday by US outlet TMZ.

It follows weeks of speculation on her whereabouts, with Kensington Palace refusing to give further updates on her recovery.

The palace slammed the "madness of social media", insisting that Kate has a right to privacy and that she is "doing well".

Kate will not return to her royal duties until after Easter.

On Wednesday, it was announced on the Ministry of Defence website that she would be at its Trooping the Colour event in June, but she was later removed from the event page.

Meanwhile, King Charles has also been forced to step back from some of his duties after his cancer diagnosis.

Queen Camilla and Prince William have since stepped up to lead the senior royals, along with Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

They will attend Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey next week.

Sunday also marks Prince Edward's 60th birthday, with the King having appointed him to the Order of the Thistle.

Appointments to the order - the highest honour in Scotland - are entirely in the personal gift of the King and do not require prime ministerial advice.

The order has a complement of 16 knights and ladies, and in addition the Queen, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Rothesay, as the Prince of Wales is known in Scotland, are Royal Knights of the Thistle.

Charles made Edward the Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 59th birthday, and he had his first solo engagement with the title at the Palace of Holyroodhouse a few days later, hosting participants in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Queen Elizabeth II granted him the additional title of Earl of Forfar to mark his 55th birthday, and he holds several patronages of Scottish charitable organisations including the Edinburgh International Festival.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The US Army ship General Frank S Besson prepares to set sail for the Mediterranean

US ship with equipment to build pier on way to Gaza, part of plan to ramp up aid

The scene of the explosion in Peshawar

Two killed as motorcycle bomb explodes in Pakistani city

Aramco's facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi oil giant Aramco posts 121 billion US dollar profit, down from 2022 record

A Socialist Party supporter holds roses and a Portuguese flag

Portuguese go to the polls in general election

A car has crashed into the front gates of Buckingham Palace

Man arrested after car crashes into Buckingham Palace gates and armed police swoop on vehicle

Harry and Meghan at the birthday celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to family of teacher killed in Texas school shooting

Houses damaged by a flash flood in Langgai, West Sumatra

Seven missing and 19 dead as landslide and floods batter Sumatra in Indonesia

Vatican New Bishop

Pope Francis calls on Ukraine to end Russian war with ‘white flag’ courage

President Joe Biden, left, and former president Donald Trump

Biden and Trump issue dire warnings about each other as rematch comes into view

Pro-Palestinian marchers should question whether extremist groups are behind some of the protests, Michael Gove said.

Michael Gove warns protesters to not march with extremists as law change on hate marches looms

A funeral director has been raided by police and bodies removed after reports of "concern for care of the deceased".

Three funeral homes raided by police and bodies removed over fears over treatments of corpses

Joe Biden

Biden says he regrets using term ‘illegal’ during State of Union address

Plane blowout

Criminal probe opened into Alaska Airlines 737 plane blowout – report

HMS Queen Elizabeth

British flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth catches fire in latest Royal Navy embarrassment

Fires in Haiti

Caribbean leaders call emergency meeting over ‘dire’ Haiti violence

Rishi Sunak will squeeze benefits to help scrap national insurance as part of his election offer to voters.

Rishi Sunak to pledge benefits squeeze to fund election promise to scrap national insurance for good

Latest News

See more Latest News

Airdrops of humanitarian aid

Sweden to resume funding UN agency for Palestinians amid growing hunger

Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer has revealed details of sickening sexual abuse subjected to him by a school matron at the age of 11.

Diana's brother Earl Spencer reveals shocking sexual abuse and beatings at £32k a year private school in new memoir
Pedro Sanchez

Spain’s PM to propose that parliament recognises a Palestinian state

A Winnie The Pooh themed horror flick has ben crowned the worst film of the year at the annual Razzie awards.

Winnie The Pooh themed slasher where bear kidnaps Christopher Robin crowned worst of year at 'Razzie' awards
Helicopter lands on frigate

French frigate ‘destroys’ German sub in Nato’s biggest drills since Cold War

Ukrainian President in Turkey

Deadly Russian artillery strikes hit Ukraine

Ms Bayford won the lottery with her ex-husband (pictured) and went on to marry Brian Deans

Euromillions winner who took home £148m 'kicks out husband after he splurged millions on cars, holidays and watches'
Thousands have gathered in London to call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Man carrying anti-Hamas placard mobbed then arrested while thousands marched for Palestine in central London
Boris Johnson's daughter was rushed to hospital after getting hurt at nursery

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie reveals daughter, 2, rushed to hospital amid 'grim' family crisis
Israel Palestinians

Ship set to leave Cyprus in humanitarian aid mission to Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle spoke out on Friday

Meghan Markle says she was hit with 'cruel' online abuse during 'sacred' pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit