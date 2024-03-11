Police hunt attacker after man in his 30s shot dead in south London street

11 March 2024, 08:15

The victim was shot dead on Catford Broadway
The victim was shot dead on Catford Broadway. Picture: Google Images

By Asher McShane

A gunman is on the run after a man was shot dead in a street in south London.

A murder investigation has been launched after a victim, a man in his 30s, was shot dead on Sunday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Catford Broadway, in the borough of Lewisham, at around 4.30am, where a man was found with a gunshot wound.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident, the force added, and officers are in the process of informing the man's next of kin.

A significant cordon remains in place at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: "My sympathies and thoughts are with the family and loved ones of this young man who has lost his life in very tragic circumstances.

"The incident took place in a busy part of south London and I'm hopeful there will have been a number of witnesses who I would appeal to come forward.

"I know such a shocking incident will cause great concern in the community and want to reassure residents that we have assigned significant resources to this investigation.

"We also have officers patrolling the local area and I would urge those with concerns to talk to them. They are there to support you."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101.

