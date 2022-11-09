Breaking News

'Real life hero': Family pays tribute to British man after he died fighting in war against Russia in Ukraine

A British man has died after joining the war against Russia in Ukraine.

Simon Lingard died on November 7, his family announced.

They said on a crowdfunding page: "My Dad was an inspiration to all who knew him, a real life hero who died fighting for what he believed in.

"He was loved and adored by so many a true representation of what a soldier should be.

"The Ukrainian Military have offered to bring him home to England but we need help to show him the respect and adoration he deserves by giving him THE greatest well deserved send off."

He is the fourth British national to die so far in the conflict, it is understood.

Jordan Gatley, 24, died in June after leaving the British Army three months earlier.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Scott Sibley died in late April.

British aid worker Paul Urey also died after being detained by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine.

The 45-year-old had been charged with "mercenary activities" in the breakaway Donetsk region as part of pro-Russian propaganda efforts.

