Putin’s war on Ukraine and energy crisis is why we need to 'act faster' on Climate Change, Sunak tells Cop27

Rishi Sunak and Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy and Getty

By Fran Way

Rishi Sunak has told world leaders at Cop27 summit that Putin’s ‘abhorrent’ war on Ukraine and rising energy prices across the world is the reason we need to act faster on Climate Change.

Speaking at the conference in Egypt this afternoon, he also revealed that the UK is tripling its funding to help the nations adapt to the impacts of climate change.

In his national address at Cop27 the Prime minister said: “The pandemic all but broke the global economy and before coming here today, I spent last week working on the difficult decisions needed to ensure confidence and economic stability in my own country.

"But I can tell you today that the United Kingdom is delivering on our commitment of £11.6 billion. "And as part of this we will now triple our funding on adaptation to £1.5 billion by 2025."

He added that it is "morally right to honour our promises" when faced with extreme events such as devastating flooding in Pakistan.”

Rishi also used the speech to reveal that more than two dozen countries including the UK have formed a partnership dedicated to halting and reversing forest loss this decade.

He said protecting forests was "one of the best ways of getting us back on track" to limit warming to 1.5C - the threshold beyond which the worst impacts of climate change will be felt.