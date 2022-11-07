Breaking News

Putin’s war on Ukraine and energy crisis is why we need to 'act faster' on Climate Change, Sunak tells Cop27

7 November 2022, 18:07 | Updated: 7 November 2022, 19:11

Rishi Sunak and Vladimir Putin
Rishi Sunak and Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy and Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Rishi Sunak has told world leaders at Cop27 summit that Putin’s ‘abhorrent’ war on Ukraine and rising energy prices across the world is the reason we need to act faster on Climate Change.

Speaking at the conference in Egypt this afternoon, he also revealed that the UK is tripling its funding to help the nations adapt to the impacts of climate change.

In his national address at Cop27 the Prime minister said: “The pandemic all but broke the global economy and before coming here today, I spent last week working on the difficult decisions needed to ensure confidence and economic stability in my own country.

"But I can tell you today that the United Kingdom is delivering on our commitment of £11.6 billion. "And as part of this we will now triple our funding on adaptation to £1.5 billion by 2025."

He added that it is "morally right to honour our promises" when faced with extreme events such as devastating flooding in Pakistan.”

Rishi also used the speech to reveal that more than two dozen countries including the UK have formed a partnership dedicated to halting and reversing forest loss this decade.

He said protecting forests was "one of the best ways of getting us back on track" to limit warming to 1.5C - the threshold beyond which the worst impacts of climate change will be felt.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being left to die on the world stage, his aunt has said

Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being 'left to die on the world stage', with Cop27 taking place while British activist is locked up in Egypt
Nurses will strike in the lead up to Christmas

Nurse strikes leaving NHS operating 'bank holiday' level service is 'unacceptable', says shadow health sec

A deal to curb migrant crossings is "close"

UK's deal with France to curb Channel crossings reaches 'final stages' as Sunak meets Macron

Greta Thunberg has called for disruptive climate action to continue

Greta Thunberg calls for more 'civil disobedience' in wake of Just Stop Oil protests, as climate action sweeps Europe

Russia has admitted interfering in US elections

'We have interfered and will continue to interfere': 'Putin's chef' admits Russian meddling in US elections

Francis has been jailed for 10 months

Ex-Met cop jailed after swiping £1,500 of public money from police station safe to pay credit card bill

Plans have been scrapped.

Royal Yacht Britannia successor scrapped: Boris' flagship idea sunk by Rishi Sunak

TfL unveiled the latest version of its map

New Tube map drawn up to show Elizabeth Line services to and from London

Migrants making the crossing to the UK

Albanian people smugglers launch £11,000 'premium service' to get migrants into the UK

Rishi Sunak remains supportive of Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak has 'full confidence' in Gavin Williamson despite being investigated over abusive texts

Police discovered machetes during a stop-and-search operation

Police slam shouting onlookers who interfered in stop-and-search machete seizure

The UK is supportive of negotiations over climate change payments to poorer countries

Reparations row hits Cop27: UK 'open to negotiations' on hefty climate payments to poorer nations, despite cuts at home

Liverpool is up for sale, with John Henry (bottom right) apparently ready to quit the club

Liverpool FC up for sale after fan anger at US ownership and poor start to season

Boris Johnson has said the heatwave this summer could have contributed to his downfall

'Heatwave could have caused my downfall as PM,' jokes Boris Johnson

Widower Andrew Sington, 76, was not wearing his glasses at the time

Grandfather, 76, who touched NHS nurse’s breast claiming he was ‘reading her name badge’ guilty of sexual assault.

Nick Carter was visibly emotional during his bandmates' tribute to his brother, who died at the age of 34

Nick Carter fights back tears during emotional tribute to 'baby brother' Aaron at Backstreet Boys concert

Latest News

See more Latest News

Qais Muhammad Ratyal died in the fireworks chaos in Leeds (left), with police responding in Edinburgh also pictured (middle)

Pictured: Teenager who died 'falling through greenhouse' during Bonfire Night chaos

The offensive group features a number of Special Forces soldiers and features the symbol of a clenched white fist

White supremacist WhatsApp group found sharing ‘racist’ content inside SAS HQ

King Charles told Prince Andrew he would not return to public life as a working royal

Andrew 'reduced to sobbing' after Charles told him he would not work as a royal again and couldn't wear uniform
Fears grow for rugby international Levi Davis who was least heard from eight days ago

Mum of England rugby star Levi Davis 'frantic with worry' as she appeals for help in finding her missing son
Lord Lucan's face has been matched with that of an Australian man

Is Lord Lucan alive? Computer expert says elderly man in Australia's face is 'conclusively' same as vanished killer
An eco protester has issued an emotional plea from the top of an M25 gantry

'You'll hate me' teary activist tells motorists as eco zealots grind M25 to a halt

Rishi Sunak has hit out at Matt Hancock for joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity

I'm very disappointed in Matt Hancock for joining I'm A Celebrity, says Rishi Sunak

Migrants being held at Harmondsworth said they were being treated 'like dogs'

'Treated like prisoners': Detainees moved from immigration centre after outbreak of violence
Rishi Sunak wants a "global mission for clean growth"

Rishi Sunak to call for ‘global mission for clean growth’ at Cop27

Fireworks being fired at police in Leeds, (L) and (R) police vans in Edinburgh

Teenager dies ‘falling through greenhouse’ as firework yobs clash with police in Bonfire night mayhem

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Millions of migrants could flock to UK if we don't help poorer countries with climate change
'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Caller on Sangita Myska's show says he doesn't support nurse strike

'It's a disgusting idea': Caller condemns nurse strike

David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home
‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

The 55 percent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

The 55 per cent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit