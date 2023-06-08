British soldier, 24, dies after falling into river after night out while stationed Estonia

8 June 2023, 06:31

Israel Delanimati fell into a river in Estonia
Israel Delanimati fell into a river in Estonia. Picture: LinkedIn

By Emma Soteriou

A British soldier has died after falling into a river at the end of a night out while stationed in Estonia.

Israel Delanimati, 24, from 3rd Battalion The Rifles, is understood to have fallen in the Emajogi River in Tartu over the weekend.

His friends raised concerns after he did not return to their hotel by midday on Sunday.

Mr Delanimati was seen on CCTV as he walked by the river at 3.40am, according to local reports.

Witnesses in the area tried to rescue him after he fell in. His body was later found on Sunday afternoon.

Nato exercises in Estonia
Nato exercises in Estonia. Picture: Getty

Mr Delanimati's family have been informed and his funeral is expected to take place in Fiji.

A statement on the British army's website said: "It is with immense sadness we confirm the death of a British soldier from the 3rd Battalion The Rifles, while deployed on Operation Cabrit in Estonia.

"He died following an incident in Tartu on June 3 during a period of operational standdown. The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.

"The soldier’s next of kin have been informed.

"Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this sad time."

There are around 850 troops stationed in Estonia, where the UK is the lead nation in a Nato deployment along with French and Danish soldiers.

It is part of Nato's "enhanced forward presence" to deter the Russians.

A further 650 troops were deployed last month to train alongside 14,000 personnel from 11 Nato alliance countries.

