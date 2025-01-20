British teenager, 19, suffers horrifying 'mass sexual assault' during 'nightmare' trip to Italy

20 January 2025, 14:24

Imogen was in the Piazza del Duomo to watch the midnight firework display
Imogen was in the Piazza del Duomo to watch the midnight firework display. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A 19-year-old British woman was “groped” by an “organised” group of strangers in a horrifying mass sexual attack in Milan on New Year’s Eve.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Imogen, who has only been identified by her first name, was celebrating the new year with two male friends from England and six Belgian students they had met while in the Italian city.

The group were in the Piazza del Duomo to watch the midnight firework display when the “dehumanising” incident occurred.

The university student said she was first “groped” by a man as she made her way through a crowd of people after she and a friend had separated from the main group to look for a toilet.

The teenager then recalled how as the countdown for midnight began, she was pulled away from her friends and “groped” by multiple men, who “enjoyed her distress”, while another attempted to pull up her dress.

She alleged another man tried to sexually assault her, and that she heard one of the men mention rape.

Imogen said there were no police in the square but when the group later found some officers, they were told it was “a known problem and (the) attackers were Bangladeshi men”.

Imogen was in the Piazza del Duomo to watch the midnight firework display
Imogen was in the Piazza del Duomo to watch the midnight firework display. Picture: Alamy

In a harrowing testimony, reported in Belgian outlet Sudinfo and MailOnline, Imogen said: “Around two minutes from midnight, the girls began to share that they were also uncomfortable and had felt men beginning to touch them.

“However, by this point, there was no escape and we were forced to stand next to our male friends for safety and wait for the fireworks. This was our biggest mistake.

“As the boys became distracted and pulled out their phones to record the New Year countdown, I was instantly grabbed from behind and pulled away from my friends. This is when the attack began.

“They held my arms and hands, so I couldn’t fight back, whilst I was surrounded by a group in what appeared to be an organised attack. Multiple men, at once, began to grope me, whilst another attempted to pull up my dress.

“As I panicked, and fought for freedom, it became apparent that they enjoyed my distress and this only excited my attackers.

'”This is when my fight turned into one for survival,” she said.

Imogen said she was injured and left bleeding as she fought back against the men attacking her and said an “unknown liquid” was thrown over her, stinging her eyes and nose.

“Every man I passed, around 40, made some attempt to grope me, pull up my dress, separate me from my friends or fight me.”

Imogen said she was “saved only by adrenaline and the bravery of my friends” as they fled the crowd.

Imogen said there were no police in the square
Imogen said there were no police in the square. Picture: Alamy

The men reportedly caught up with the group and started punching Imogen’s friend while she was grabbed, again, and separated from the group.

The teenager recalls hearing the screams of another English woman next to her, who she said was also being held and sexually assaulted by a group.

There were no police at the square, she said, and when they did eventually find officers they allegedly told her there was “nothing that they could do”.

“When I showed them the bloodied injuries I had on my arms and explained I and many other women had been sexually assaulted, their attitude changed”.

The police called in for backup and took a full statement before a female officer consoled her, explaining that this was “a known problem and our attackers were Bangladeshi men”.

Read more: Attacker admits murdering three girls in knife rampage at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

Read more: Schoolboy, 14, was killed using 'lengthy machetes' with youths attacking 'almost instantaneously' on Woolwich bus

But Imogen said the assault she and others experienced was not in the name of religion or political activism – and has hit out against people victim blaming her and others.

“I am so upset after reading many articles that claim it was a matter of religion, indirectly blaming Islam,” she said.

“The evil we experienced that night was the absolute absence of religion.

“Those men had no motive but to take advantage of innocent women, knowing they would escape without suffering the consequences.

"It was not in the name of religion, it was not in the name of political activism, it was an act of vocalised disrespect towards the Italian people and their principles.

"I dress modestly. I am tall, strong and did not encourage my attackers. Sexual assault is random.

"We are not to blame and I could never have expected our attack."

Imogen, who is now back in the United Kingdom, said she is struggling to regain her confidence and faith in humanity.

"I am broken-hearted to have to fight this battle at the very beginning of my adult life," she told Belgian media.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls

Southport killer 'attacked pupils with hockey stick' aged 13 after being expelled for carrying knife

President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his wife Melania

Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback

Cecilia Sala is greeted by Giorgia Meloni

Journalist released in Iran ‘expected to be held longer’ and praises Musk role

A "weather bomb" is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week

Exact date 'weather bomb' set to batter parts of UK with 80mph wind and rain - bringing 'danger to life' from flying debris
Moment police catch smuggler with 18 guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper

Moment arms smuggler caught with 18 loaded guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper

Dr Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci among final pardons as Biden moves against potential retribution

The body of Kevin Coates has been found a week after going missing

Family 'absolutely heartbroken' after 'much-loved' dad's body found in woods week after going missing - as four arrested

United Nations Chief of Mission in Cyprus Colin Stewart stands between Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Leaders in ethnically divided Cyprus fail to reach deal on new crossing points

Joe Biden issued his anticipated preemptive pardons just hours before leaving office

Biden pardons Fauci, Liz Cheney, Mark Milley and members of January 6 committee to protect them from Trump

Melania Trump has launched her own 'meme coin.'

Melania Trump’s cryptocurrency valued at £1.4 billion just minutes after launching

Schoolboy, 14, was attacked by machete-wielding youths 'almost instantaneously' after spotting him on bus

Schoolboy, 14, was killed using 'lengthy machetes' with youths attacking 'almost instantaneously' on Woolwich bus

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court to murdering three young girls in a knife attack

Attacker admits murdering three girls in knife rampage at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Man under water, with other bathes waiting behind him

Warm weather threatens Epiphany ice water plunges in Russia

The Chinese dignitary meets JD Vance

Chinese president’s envoy meets with Vance and Musk on the eve of inauguration

Ms Tice meets the Syrian leader

Mother of missing journalist Austin Tice says Trump team offered help in search

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers inspect a home for the elderly

Eight die in fire at home for the elderly in Serbia, state TV reports

Stevens died at just 10 years old.

Foster mum crushed boy, 10, to death by sitting on him after he threatened to call police to report child abuse
Protest over the killing

Indian police volunteer jailed for life over rape and killing of trainee doctor

'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release

'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release
Body of missing Penny, 50, was found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

Body of missing woman, 50, found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

Joey Essex

Woman 'arrested for stalking Joey Essex' and threatening to ‘shoot the s***’ out of star's ex-girlfriend
Flowers placed at the scene of a mass killing in China

Two men executed in China over ‘revenge on society crimes’

Police investigating reported stalking of Gladiators star Apollo during filming

Police investigating 'worrying' stalking claims after Gladiators star Apollo 'harassed by woman on set'
Pope Francis delivers his blessing

Pope calls Trump’s plans of mass deportations ‘a disgrace’

The body was found in Woolwich, southeast London.

Woman, 43, beaten to death in London flat as police launch murder probe with suspect 'known to her'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News