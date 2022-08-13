Britney Spears' ex-husband jailed for trying to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has been jailed for trespassing and battery, after trying to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old, who was married to the singer for less than three days in 2004, was convicted of aggravated trespass and battery after a security guard told a California court he got inside the singer's home and tried to enter her bedroom hours before she was due to marry.

He has been sentenced to more than four months in prison after he pleaded no contest to the charges at a court hearing in Ventura County, California, on Thursday.

He has been ordered to serve 128 days in jail.

Having already served 64 days of the sentence, Alexander will have to serve 64 more, according to a court docket.

Alexander was initially charged with felony stalking, two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing.

He was found not guilty of felony stalking and not guilty of a further misdemeanour vandalism charge.

The Toxic singer married her long-time boyfriend Asghari, 28, at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on 9 June.

Several dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna were in attendance at the ceremony.

Alexander posted an Instagram Live story on the day from outside Spears' home in which he said he was there to "crash" the wedding, before he was arrested by police and taken to a local jail.

A judge had set his bail at 100,000 dollars (£82,000) and issued a restraining order requiring him to stay at least 100 yards from the pop star for three years.

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021 as her controversial conservatorship - the legal arrangement that controlled her life and finances - looked to be coming to an end.

Her conservatorship was terminated after 13 years in November last year, on what the singer described as the "best day ever".

The ruling meant the superstar was able to regain control of her life and career for the first time in over a decade.