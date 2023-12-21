Brits switch to cheaper supermarkets and buy fewer presents in cost of living Christmas crisis

By Emma Soteriou

Brits are facing a "cutback Christmas" as they switch to cheaper supermarkets and buy less presents to save money amid the cost of living crisis.

Half of adults will turn to cheaper supermarkets and miss out on pints at the pub because of the cost of living crisis.

Families are also opting to buy fewer presents to save money, a poll from the Liberal Democrats has found.

It revealed that 57% of adults are opting for cheaper stores this Christmas and 50% are planning on going to pubs and restaurants less.

Parents are also planning to cut back, as more than half (55%) with children under the age of 18 plan to buy fewer presents for family and friends this Christmas.

Lib Dem Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the past four years have been a "relentless barrage" on those trying to get by.

Ms Olney said: "This will go down as the cutback Christmas for so many families who are feeling the pinch.

"Unfortunately after years of Conservative mismanagement, family finances are being stretched more than ever.

"After four years of this Conservative Government, is anybody better off?

"Families have been hit by endless tax hikes or seen their mortgage skyrocket after Liz Truss's disastrous budget. It has been a relentless barrage on millions of people who are struggling to get by, let alone keep up with Christmas traditions.

"This has to be the last Christmas with the Conservative party in Government. It is time to step into a new year and get rid of an out-of-touch Prime Minister."