Buckingham Palace dismisses June 3 date for Charles’s coronation as ‘purely speculation'

The Palace has dismissed claims that a date for King Charles' coronation has been decided. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Buckingham Palace has dismissed speculation that the coronation of King Charles III will take place on June 3 next year.

The date had been reported by Bloomberg, which said the date would be a "touching tribute" to The Queen, and that the event would take place at Westminster Abbey.

The news outlet, who quoted unnamed "UK officials", added that discussions were ongoing over which other days would become official holidays to mark the occasion.

But a Palace source has rejected the claim, insisting reporting on a decided date for the event are "purely speculation".

They said: 'Without offering any further hints or clues, I can assure you that no date has yet been agreed upon or signed off and anyone who suggests otherwise is incorrect.

'Discussions are actively ongoing and a decision and announcement will be made in due course as soon as the there is a firm conclusion.'

The late Queen's coronation took place on June 2, 1953, over a year after she became Queen, following the death of her father, George VI.

Her eldest son Charles automatically became King when she died on September 8, after seven decades on the throne.

Plans for his King Charles' coronation are under way, prepared under the code name "Operation Golden Orb". . Picture: Alamy

Since then, a number of traditional and official services have been held to mark his ascension to the throne.

Plans for his coronation are under way, and are being prepared under the code name "Operation Golden Orb".

At the ceremony, Charles III will swear an oath to the nation to serve the people as their monarch.