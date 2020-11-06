Business minister Nadhim Zahawi challenged on LBC over 'toned down' lockdown graphs

6 November 2020, 08:42 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 08:53

By Asher McShane

Business minster Nadhim Zahawi today told LBC that people should focus on hospital admission figures, after the government quietly altered the graphs that justified putting England into a second lockdown.

The government has been forced to reissue key charts used to justify the second lockdown after admitting initial projected fatalities were overstated.

Graphs presented at the Downing Street press conference on Saturday suggested that the UK would see up to 1,500 Covid deaths a day by early December.

However Government documents show that the figures were far too high and were later "amended after an error was found".

Read more: 104 arrests at anti-lockdown protest in London

The revised forecast shows around 1,000 deaths a day by December 8 which is on a par with the peak of the pandemic in April, not worse, as was initially stated.

Challenged on this today by Nick Ferrari on LBC, Mr Zahawi said: “The models are models and we are very clear, those are different models by different groups who are looking at that.

“The people in hospital has gone from 2,600 a month ago to over 12,000 this month.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

“There are some parts of the NHS in England where people are now getting to a stage where not enough ventilator beds may be available, which is why we’ve had to make the intervention we’ve had to make.”

Mr Zahawi said he didn't feel public confidence had been damaged by the change to the graphs but added: "we can always strive to do better."

"The more data we share, the more scrutiny there is - that is a good thing in a democracy," he said.

"Not if it's wrong," Nick replied.

Sir Patrick Vallance said on Saturday that the graphs presented "a very grim picture" but questions were almost immediately raised over the data, and two of the slides shown on Saturday have since been amended.

The second graph altered showed hospital admissions. Saturday's press conference suggested daily hospital admissions could reach 9,000 in early December, but that has been cut to 6,000 in the amended slides.

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House

Trump hits out at election integrity as votes still being counted
Donald Trump speaks at the White House

Networks cut away from Trump’s White House address

Protests in Detroit

US election officials concerned by threats and protesters

Donald Trump

Republicans desert Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims

Nancy Pelosi

Soul-searching House Democrats look for reasons for losses

An election protest in Detroit

Facebook bans major ‘Stop the Steal’ group for sowing violence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?
Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari's heated debate with caller over "shameful" national lockdown

Nick Ferrari's heated debate with caller over "shameful" national lockdown
Donald Trump made the comments in the White House

'Trump will have blood on his hands if there is violence after speech' Democrat tells LBC
'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle

'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle
Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be an atheist than Christian'

Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be atheist than Christian'
Nadine's tale left Eddie with his head in his hands at times

'I won't be able to cope' distraught business owner tells LBC she needs financial support
'You can't fully social distance in a class of 30,' school governor warns

'You cannot fully social distance in a class of 30,' school governor warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London