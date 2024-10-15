Firm run by Captain Tom's daughter 'slips into red' after £2.25m mansion removed from open housing market

Firm run by Captain Tom's daughter 'slips into red'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A company run by Captain Tom's daughter has 'slipped into the red' after his £2.25m mansion was removed from the open housing market.

Hannah Ingram-Moore's consultancy company, Whitaker Global Limited, fell £7,702 into debt for the 12 months to the end of January this year, according to accounts filed to Companies House.

Mrs Ingram-Moore joined the business in 2016, taking over from her father.

Over the same 12-month period last year, the firm was £16,460 in profit, The Mirror reported.

It was set up with Captain Tom as director in 2015 - originally called Ibrutum Ltd - and listed as providing "management consultancy activities other than financial management".

British veteran Captain Tom Moore thumbs up and smiles in Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the £2.25m mansion where Captain Tom performed his lockdown heroics was pulled from the open housing market.

His family listed the property five months earlier with the online advert including a photo of him being knighted by the late Queen in 2020.

A Rightmove post confirmed the property was "off the market" after the family decided to "discreetly" list the home.

The vendors, Fine & Country, said the family had "directed to go discretely listed".

While confirming the property was still available to buy, they said: "It will no longer be showing on any portals, they don't wish to be advertised."

Early in April 2020, near the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Captain Tom said he wanted to complete 100 laps of his patio before his 100th birthday in an attempt to raise £1,000 for the NHS.

He eventually raised £38m for NHS Charities Together.

On 17 July 2020, he was knighted for his fundraising efforts in the grounds of Windsor Castle.