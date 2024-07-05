Captain Tom's son-in-law remains director of charity - despite being disqualified as trustee

Captain Sir Tom Moore with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore who was recently disqualified as charity trustee by Charity Commission. Picture: Alamy

By Charlotte Frawley

Captain Tom Moore’s son-in-law is still listed as director of The Captain Tom Foundation, despite being disqualified as a trustee.

Disqualification orders were imposed on Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin for 10 and eight years respectively.

It followed an investigation into "serious concerns about the charity’s governance and financial controls".

The investigation also examined arrangements between the charity and a company associated with the Ingram-Moore family.

The Captain Tom Foundation was registered as a grant-making charity in 2020 to continue the late veteran’s fundraising work. He raised £38.9 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.

Despite being disqualified, Mr Ingram-Moore remains listed as one of only two directors of the business.

He is listed at Companies House as being a director since March 2021, granting him 50 per cent control along with his co-director Stephen Jones.

Mr Jones now remains as the charity’s only trustee. A third trustee, Simon DeMaid, stepped down in December.

It is not illegal to be listed as a director while being disqualified from being a trustee.

At the time of their disqualification, a full statement released by the Ingram-Moore family said: “The commission's failure to conclude the inquiry prolongs our deep distress and hinders our ability to move on with our lives, extending the pain and impact on our family and our father/grandfather's legacy.”

“We fundamentally disagree with the conclusions reached by the Charity Commission”, the statement said.

Mrs Ingram-Moore has been at the centre of controversy in recent years.

In 2023, she was ordered to tear down an unauthorised spa at her Bedfordshire home.

Permission was initially granted for a new build to be used in connection with the Captain Tom Foundation. Instead a larger building with an indoor spa was built.

The property was destroyed in February 2024 after retrospective planning permission was denied.

The Ingram-Moore’s are not challenging the disqualification, saying “the profound emotional upheaval and financial burden make such a course of action untenable”.

At the time of disqualification, Charity Commission CEO, David Holdsworth said: “People generously support good causes with the clear expectation that trustees will act in the best interests of their charities.”

“As an independent regulator, it is vital that we uphold and protect this trust, including by taking robust regulatory action where appropriate, based on firm evidence”, said Holdsworth.

The Charity Commission inquiry remains ongoing, and all findings will be published when it concludes.