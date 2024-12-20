Breaking News

At least one dead after car ploughes into crowd at Christmas market in Germany

At least one person has died and 80 more have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

At least one person has died and between 60 to 80 more have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Germany.

The car, thought to have been a dark-coloured BMW, reportedly crashed through barriers protecting the market around 7:04pm and ploughed into shoppers in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.

Government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe was quoted by public broadcaster MDR as saying it was an "attack".

All hospitals in the city were told to prepare for a "mass casualty event" and hospitals in nearby cities were put on standby to accept patients.

Video thought to be of the incident shows a car ploughing through shoppers surrounded by stalls on either side, leaving dozens of people on the floor.

Different footage shows onlookers trying to help those on the floor.

The driver of the car was arrested, the German news agency dpa said, citing unidentified government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Footage posted on social media showed at least nine police cars at the site.

Police said on X that "extensive operations" were underway at the market in the city centre, which is now closed.

Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.

Saxony-Anhalt's Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff said: "This is a terrible event, especially now in the days before Christmas."

It is understood Haselhoff is travelling to the city.

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "the news suggests something bad" adding this his thoughts were with "the victims and their families".