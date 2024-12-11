Heartbreak for Coronation Street star as 'perfectly fit' husband dies in tragic swimming pool accident

By Henry Moore

A Coronation Street star has lost her husband after he died in a freak swimming pool accident.

Carol Royle, 70, who joined the iconic soap recently, announced the loss of her husband in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Royle’s partner, Julian Spear, suffered a "sudden massive brain haemorrhage" after diving into a freezing cold swimming pool, the star revealed.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "I am desperately sorry to post that we lost my wonderful husband, Julian Spear, today, 9th December.

"Perfectly fit man but jumped into a freezing outdoor pool which he assumed was heated as per usual yesterday, and he developed a sudden massive brain haemorrhage – our hearts are aching."

She added: "Married 47 years – known each other 56. Forgive me if I am not on Facebook very much for a while."

Royle joined the Cobble’s in the summer, playing Anthea Deering.

Elsewhere, she has starred in multiple episodes of Casualty, Doctors and The Bill.

Her career began in 1987 with her role as Jenny Russell in the BBC Sitcom Life Without George.

She later became well-known for protests against the meat and fur trade.

Tributes flooded in following Mr Spear’s death, with one Instagram user writing: “I am so sorry Carol, such a shock for you all. Sending all my love at this time of unimaginable loss.”

While another added: “Whaaaat?! Carol that’s horrendous. I’m so so sorry. Sending so much love and good wishes to you and your family. How utterly awful.”