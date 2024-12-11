Heartbreak for Coronation Street star as 'perfectly fit' husband dies in tragic swimming pool accident

11 December 2024, 13:16

Carol Royal and her son.
Carol Royal and her son. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A Coronation Street star has lost her husband after he died in a freak swimming pool accident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carol Royle, 70, who joined the iconic soap recently, announced the loss of her husband in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Royle’s partner, Julian Spear, suffered a "sudden massive brain haemorrhage" after diving into a freezing cold swimming pool, the star revealed.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "I am desperately sorry to post that we lost my wonderful husband, Julian Spear, today, 9th December.

"Perfectly fit man but jumped into a freezing outdoor pool which he assumed was heated as per usual yesterday, and he developed a sudden massive brain haemorrhage – our hearts are aching."

Read more: Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas puzzle? Put your brain to the test against Britain's top spies

She added: "Married 47 years – known each other 56. Forgive me if I am not on Facebook very much for a while."

Royle joined the Cobble’s in the summer, playing Anthea Deering.

Elsewhere, she has starred in multiple episodes of Casualty, Doctors and The Bill.

Her career began in 1987 with her role as Jenny Russell in the BBC Sitcom Life Without George.

She later became well-known for protests against the meat and fur trade.

Tributes flooded in following Mr Spear’s death, with one Instagram user writing: “I am so sorry Carol, such a shock for you all. Sending all my love at this time of unimaginable loss.”

While another added: “Whaaaat?! Carol that’s horrendous. I’m so so sorry. Sending so much love and good wishes to you and your family. How utterly awful.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Olaf Scholz appears after making the formal announcement

Scholz sets Germany on course for election as he requests confidence vote

Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London

Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London

Rally Held In Support Of Transgender Community

Puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria to be banned indefinitely in the UK

Urfan Sharif, 43 and Beinash Batool, 30, have been found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif

Father and stepmother guilty of murdering Sara Sharif, 10, who was burned and beaten in two years of horrific abuse

TikTok logo on a smartphone

TikTok challenges Canadian government order to dissolve in the country

An artist's impression of the King Khalid University Stadium in Abha - one of 15 stadiums Saudi Arabia plans to use for the 2034 World Cup

FA to support Saudi bid for 2034 World Cup

Ibrahima Bah

Asylum seeker convicted of manslaughter after four died as he led boat across Channel loses bid to challenge convictions

Women are subject to "medical misogyny" across the NHS, a report has found.

Medical misogyny leaves women facing years of 'needless pain', MPs warn

A new AI-powered blood test is the first to detect signs of breast cancer in its earliest stages

AI-powered blood test first to spot earliest signs of breast cancer

Members of a search and rescue team during a search operation at Abberwick Ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland.

Desperate search for England rugby star Tom Voyce, feared dead after going missing in Storm Darragh

Romanian voters with flags

Romania’s pro-Western parties agree to form majority government

Suheil Hamwi sat on his sofa

Lebanese man who spent 32 years in Syrian prisons welcomed home

Marcus Fakana

British teen jailed in Dubai after 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl from London

Dozens of tractors took up positions near Parliament today

Hundreds of tractors roll through Whitehall as farmers begin protest over ‘hated’ inheritance tax changes

Joe Biden speaks at a lectern

Biden backs memo aimed at helping Trump on China, Iran, North Korea and Russia

Reserve Bank of India’s new governor Sanjay Malhotra

India’s new central bank governor takes over as economic growth slows

Latest News

See more Latest News

The mega-tunnel will be large enough to have two lanes of traffic in both directions.

Plans in for incredible longest and deepest tunnel in the world, costing £37 billion and slashing 21-hour trips in half
A private medical clinic is seen damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian women pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

c

Exact date snowfall set to blanket parts of UK with just weeks to go until Christmas

Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli strike on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Deadly Israeli strike hits house sheltering displaced people in Gaza

GCHQ

Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas puzzle? Put your brain to the test against Britain's top spies
Shabana Mahmood

Justice Secretary hints at axing some jury trials amid 'unacceptable' Crown Court backlog

Cavan Medlock

WATCH: Moment 'Neo-Nazi' is overpowered by receptionist after walking into London law firm with six inch knife
Lisa Nandy's department bought the new folders in October

Government department spent £1,200 on two ministerial folders

People gather outside the fire damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne

Australian police launch special operation over increased antisemitic attacks

c

93 gang members behind £4m in thefts arrested in nationwide shoplifting crackdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News