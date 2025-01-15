Ceasefire explained: What does the deal between Israel and Hamas mean?

A ceasefire deal has been reached after weeks of painstaking negotiations. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and hostage deal to put an end to the brutal 15-month war which has claimed thousands of lives - but what does this actually mean for the opposing sides and their people?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After weeks of painstaking negotiations in Qatar, officials announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the deal starting from Sunday - bringing in a sense of hope and the chance of a fragile peace.

The agreement promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.

The multi-stage deal will also allow a wave in humanitarian aid into Gaza, which has been devastated by more than a year of war and sparked a humanitarian crisis.

Details of what the agreement entails have been emerging on Wednesday after early news of the deal were revealed.

The deal promises the release of dozens of hostages. Picture: Getty

Hostage return

In the first phase of the potential ceasefire, 33 hostages will be released over six weeks, with at least three freed each week.

This group includes all women (including female soldiers), children, and men over the age of 50.

Israel has previously stated that it believes most of these hostages are alive.In exchange for the release of these hostages, Israel will free between 990 and 1,650 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

For every civilian hostage released, Israel will free 30 Palestinian detainees, and for every female Israeli soldier freed by Hamas, 50 Palestinian detainees will be released.

Nearly all of Gaza’s million residents have fled. Picture: Getty

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been forced to leave their homes due to Israeli evacuation orders, airstrikes, and ground fighting.

There will also be a significant increase in the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, with hundreds of trucks allowed to enter daily.

Negotiations for the second and third phases of the ceasefire are set to begin on the 16th.

The first phase of the ceasefire is to involve the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces. Picture: Getty

An end to the conflict - in three phases

The initial six-week phase of the ceasefire is to involve the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to the northern areas.

During this time, Hamas will release the first group of 33 hostages, and Israel will free dozens of Palestinian detainees.

Negotiations for the second phase of the agreement will begin on the 16th day of the first phase.

This phase is expected to address the release of all remaining hostages, including male Israeli soldiers, establish a permanent ceasefire, and see the full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The third phase will likely involve the return of the bodies of the deceased hostages and the start of Gaza's reconstruction, a massive undertaking to be overseen by Egypt, Qatar, and the UN.