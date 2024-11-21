Masked machete-wielding robbers break into Charlotte Crosby's home while she is upstairs with two-year-old daughter

Armed robbers attempted to break into the star's Sunderland home. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Masked machete-wielding robbers raided the home of pregnant Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

Crosby, who is eight months pregnant, was on the second floor of the £1 million home with her two-year-old daughter when the armed thugs broke in.

The 34-year-old’s fiance Jake Ankers spoke of the ordeal on Instagram as he told fans of his attempts to apprehend the would-be thieves.

Speaking on his Instagram story, Jake said: "I can't believe I'm saying this but some little c**** tried to rob my house with my two-year-old and my partner who is nearly eight months pregnant, armed with a machete.

"I am f****** amazed I chased all four of them but I could not catch them. If anyone has got any information please message me immediately. One of them was wearing a red balaclava."

Crosby's fiance took to Instagram to ask for information. Picture: Instagram

The couple moved into the £1million Sunderland property in 2021 and are expecting their second child in the coming weeks.

It comes after Newcastle United star Joelinton posted online to say his home was broken into and made a direct plea to potential burglars, telling them there is "nothing valuable left here".

The midfielder posted on his Instagram story and asked that his home is "respected as a safe space" for his family.

The Brazilian said: "Our home was broken into again.

"To anyone considering doing this: Please know that there is nothing valuable left here!

"What we care about most is our family's safety and our kids growing up without fear.