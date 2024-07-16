Exclusive

Children 'left to fend for themselves' when parents sent to prison – because authorities 'don't know about them'

By Fraser Knight.

Scores of children are being left to live at home alone when their parents are sent to prison, a charity is warning.

Authorities are being accused of “serious failures” in safeguarding vulnerable young people, with a lack of knowledge around which inmates have children at home.

Identifying and supporting them has largely fallen to volunteer groups who have told LBC some school kids are being left to feed and fend for themselves, while trying to go to classes ‘as normal’ without their teachers knowing.

April Jeffers was 15 when her mum was sent to prison, and she told LBC she was “surprised” when social services didn’t come and see her.

“I sort of expected children’s services to step in, to get some wider support, but none of that happened. I was left in the family home with my 17-year-old sister.

“My younger sibling had a dad that lived locally so he went to live with him, but nobody came to check that. We were essentially three under-18s living alone.

“I was a very vulnerable 15-year-old and not having that support network around you, you’re expected to make very adult decisions.

“I was just about to sit my GCSEs, my school attendance dropped, I didn’t have that parental figure in the home anymore.

“It’s awful to think children are being left alone without authorities knowing. It happened then and it still happens now. People just don’t know, it’s outrageous.”

This week, for the first time ever, official figures will be released, estimating the number of young people with parents behind bars. The stats were due to be released last month but were delayed because of the election.

Charities have warned that it’s crucial those children are not only counted but identified and supported too.

Sarah Burrows, founder and CEO of Children Heard and Seen, told LBC: “When I set up this charity, to support those children, I made an assumption - that I think many would - that we would know who they were.

“I’m still surprised that 10 years on we still don’t know - it’s definitely a failure in society that we haven’t done that before now.

“Last year, in one month alone, we had five lots of children who came to our attention who were living alone.

“Those children need to be identified and supported.”

When asked how many children could be in a similar position, Sarah repeatedly said there was no way of knowing.

We’ve contacted the government for comment but understand the issue will be the first one the new prisons minister Lord James Timpson will address, when figures are released on Thursday.

It’s after Labour promised during the general election to offer support to young people caught in the cycle of crime.

Analysis by one group suggests 65% of boys whose parents are locked up go on to offend.

The party’s manifesto said: “The children of those who are imprisoned are at far greater risk of being drawn into crime than their peers. We will ensure that those young people are identified and offered support to break the cycle.”

Before the election was called, Labour MP for Bristol East, Kerry McCarthy - who now serves as a junior minister - called for a specific law to safeguard young people when their parents are jailed.

Sources in the Ministry of Justice refused to say whether a Bill addressing the issue will be included in the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

A Government spokesperson told LBC: “We know growing up with a parent in prison can have a devastating impact on a child’s life chances – which is why we’ve committed to ensuring these children get the support they need to flourish and thrive.”