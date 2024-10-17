Children’s psychiatric ward receives millions of dollars in compensation after surprise 'shooter drill'

A surprise ‘active shooter’ drill at a US psychiatric hospital in Detroit for children left children and staff terrified. Picture: Alamy

A surprise ‘active shooter’ drill at a US psychiatric hospital for children left children and staff terrified and caused them to scramble for cover and call emergency services.

Children and members of staff at the Hawthorn Centre in Detroit were subjected to an undisclosed "shooter drill" when an announcement was made over a tannoy that two armed men had stormed the building.

Employees hid under desks and barricaded doors. The horror spread as armed US police officers turned up in full body armour in response.

Victims caught up in the incident will receive a share of a $13m compensation package that was approved by a judge.

Fifty children at the hospital each will receive roughly $60,000. Among staff, 90 people will receive an average of more than $50,000, depending on their score on a trauma exam. Two dozen others will get smaller amounts.

The hospital filled with panic as the announcement was shared through a speaker that were two armed men were inside the building and shots have been fired.

Lawyer Robin Wagner shared with Detroit Court of Claims "It was horrifying."

"People were hiding under their desks. They were barricading the doors, trying to figure out how to protect the children."

"The state recognised that this was really a bad decision and harmed a lot of people."

The final settlement was agreed on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health and Human Services said: "We regret that our patients, staff and community were negatively affected by the unfortunate incident in December 2022."

Since this incident, the hospital has since been closed for reasons unrelated to the drill.