Chimney sweeps asked to park away from customer homes, due to wood-burning stove embarrassment

22 January 2025, 10:20

A wood-burning stove.
A wood-burning stove. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Chimney sweeps are being asked to park away from client's homes, to avoid the stigma surrounding stove ownership.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Residents in Brighton are embarrassed to have wood burning stoves, and are attempting to hide it from their neighbours.

Chimney sweeps have described an 'adversarial' work environment in the city, after the council launched a campaign against wood-burning stoves late last year.

The 'Cosy Killer' campaign warns residents of the air pollution from wood-burning - the particulate PM2.5.

The campaign says 'burning wood in homes produces more small-particle emissions than all road traffic in the UK'.

Read more: 'Britain isn't working' Starmer says, as he vows to help people into 'decent' jobs amid spiralling benefits list

Read more: Labour plan to take cash from benefit cheats' accounts is 'unprecedented intrusion', civil liberties campaigner warns

Rob Whittington, a Brighton chimney sweep, told The Times that the campaign created an "adversarial dynamic", where residents ask him to park away from their home to avoid alerting their neighbours to the fact they have a wood-burning stove.

He said: “Ironically, these individuals are doing a good thing by having their chimneys swept regularly, which helps reduce emissions and ensures safer operation.

"The stigma created by campaigns like Cosy Killer can discourage responsible practices and foster a culture of secrecy rather than openness and improvement."

A wood-burning stove in a home.
A wood-burning stove. Picture: Alamy

Brighton Councillor, Tim Rowkins, the Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “This campaign is designed to highlight the dangers of using wood burners and open fires.

"I strongly believe most people who burn at home simply aren’t aware of the harm they’re doing.

"The smoke particles they produce have very damaging impacts on the health of people both inside and outside the home – especially those with chronic lung conditions like asthma.

"We know for some people, a wood burner is essential for them to be able to heat, but for the vast majority, it’s more of a luxury.

“We’re taking a new approach to burning solid fuels in the city this year, including greater enforcement in our Smoke Control Areas. It’s important we make sure our residents are aware of the health risks and impacts.”

The Greater London Authority is campaigning for a Clean Air Night in London to raise awareness for the risks of wood-burning.

They've also warned of the damaging affects of PM2.5, arguing that it causes heart and lung disease, diabetes, and dementia.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford pleads guilty to murdering wife of racing commentator John Hunt and two daughters

Breaking
Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10

London man, 48, found dead at home a month after being pushed down escalator at Waterloo station

Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in a 2015 narcotics and money laundering trial.

Donald Trump pardons creator of dark web drug marketplace Silk Road

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a statement at 10 Downing Street in London

Online safety group urges Starmer to crack down on child sex abuse imagery loopholes

Girl, 13, dragged into car and raped at block of flats in east London - as police release efit

Schoolgirl, 13, 'dragged into car and raped by stranger' outside flats - as police release image in hunt for attacker

HMRC Self Assessment Tax sign in and money.

HMRC denies running a 'deliberately poor' phone service

Amazon launches 'urgent investigation' into knife sold to Southport killer Axel Rudakubana

Amazon to launch 'urgent investigation' into how Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was able to buy 8inch knife online

Rudakubana had an 'obsession with extreme violence'

Police 'gagged' by CPS over details of Southport stabbings 'that could have prevented summer riots'

Rachel Reeves has strongly suggested she'll back more Heathrow expansion

Rachel Reeves suggests she supports more Heathrow expansion to help boost economy

BrewDog’s co-founder James Watt launches 'Unicorn' reality show with record £2million prize

BrewDog’s co-founder James Watt launches 'Unicorn' reality show with record £2million prize pot

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the crowd for the church service

Trump demands apology from Washington bishop who warned he was sowing fear among LGBTQ people

Two boys have been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl

Two 14-year-old boys charged with raping girl in New Forest park

Seven people have been rescued after a blaze broke out at a south London flat.

Seven rescued as 60 firefighters battle blaze at south London flat

Donald Trump is 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok

Donald Trump 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok as he announces $500 billion AI investment

Scribers Lane, Birmingham 21st January 2025. West Midlands Police hold a crime scene on Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area of Birmingham after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed

Teenager, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy, 12, stabbed to death in broad daylight

Latest News

See more Latest News

BAFTA winner Giovanni Pernice attends National Reality TV Awards.

‘I lost all my friends’ - Strictly star Giovanni Pernice shares heartache after ‘bullying’ row
South Cambridgeshire council office

Council whistleblower ‘ashamed’ of four-day work week: "I pretend I still work five days"

Benefit cheats could be banned from driving if they repeatedly fail to pay back cash

Benefit cheats to be banned from driving in 'biggest crackdown on fraud in a generation'

Donald Trump dismisses lecture from bishop urging him to 'have mercy' on LGBT+ community and immigrants

Donald Trump dismisses lecture from bishop urging him to 'have mercy' on LGBT+ community and immigrants
Donald Trump speak in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on January 21, 2025

Pregnant women and rights groups sue Trump over ‘flagrantly illegal’ birthright citizenship executive order
Jacob Clark

Manhunt launched after woman killed in 'targeted attack' in Luton

At least 66 people died in the fire

Four arrested after at least 76 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey

Sir Keir Starmer warned of a 'new terrorism' that Britain is facing

Britain’s new terror threat: worst ‘loners’ and ‘misfits’ who became radicalised online

David Amess' daughter speaks to LBC

Daughter of murdered MP David Amess 'praying' for inquiry as she hits out at Tory government for refusing to meet her
Security Minister Dan Jarvis has said that social media companies must help to stop violent young men - and the government has the courage to take them on if needed.

UK is ready to take on Trump and Musk's free speech agenda over online safety, says security minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News