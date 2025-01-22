Chimney sweeps asked to park away from customer homes, due to wood-burning stove embarrassment

By Alice Padgett

Chimney sweeps are being asked to park away from client's homes, to avoid the stigma surrounding stove ownership.

Residents in Brighton are embarrassed to have wood burning stoves, and are attempting to hide it from their neighbours.

Chimney sweeps have described an 'adversarial' work environment in the city, after the council launched a campaign against wood-burning stoves late last year.

The 'Cosy Killer' campaign warns residents of the air pollution from wood-burning - the particulate PM2.5.

The campaign says 'burning wood in homes produces more small-particle emissions than all road traffic in the UK'.

Rob Whittington, a Brighton chimney sweep, told The Times that the campaign created an "adversarial dynamic", where residents ask him to park away from their home to avoid alerting their neighbours to the fact they have a wood-burning stove.

He said: “Ironically, these individuals are doing a good thing by having their chimneys swept regularly, which helps reduce emissions and ensures safer operation.

"The stigma created by campaigns like Cosy Killer can discourage responsible practices and foster a culture of secrecy rather than openness and improvement."

Brighton Councillor, Tim Rowkins, the Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “This campaign is designed to highlight the dangers of using wood burners and open fires.

"I strongly believe most people who burn at home simply aren’t aware of the harm they’re doing.

"The smoke particles they produce have very damaging impacts on the health of people both inside and outside the home – especially those with chronic lung conditions like asthma.

"We know for some people, a wood burner is essential for them to be able to heat, but for the vast majority, it’s more of a luxury.

“We’re taking a new approach to burning solid fuels in the city this year, including greater enforcement in our Smoke Control Areas. It’s important we make sure our residents are aware of the health risks and impacts.”

The Greater London Authority is campaigning for a Clean Air Night in London to raise awareness for the risks of wood-burning.

They've also warned of the damaging affects of PM2.5, arguing that it causes heart and lung disease, diabetes, and dementia.