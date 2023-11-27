Christmas dinner at risk amid warnings of broccoli and Cauliflower shortages and 'smaller sprouts'

By EJ Ward

Christmas at risk as Britain battles one of its toughest harvests after storms decimate vegetable crops, driving potato yields to record lows and produce shelves to empty right in time for the holidays. Shoppers face celebrating with smaller, pricier vegetables, as October rains flooded farms, delayed lifting and caused heavy losses.

A dire harvest following October’s relentless rain has put the great British Christmas dinner in peril, experts warn. Record-low potato yields and empty shelves are expected as storms wreak havoc on the nation’s waterlogged farms.

The latest potato crop could sink to a mere 4.1 million tonnes – the lowest ever seen. With insufficient fresh spuds to meet demand, retailers may have no choice but to dip into cold storage reserves.

Shoppers also face missing trays where broccoli and cauliflower once sat.

While initially in doubt, supplies of festive essentials Brussels sprouts and parsnips are now anticipated to make a comeback in time for families’ 25 December tables.

But unprecedented October rainfall – twice the monthly average – has still taken its toll through flooded fields and rotting vegetables.

“The British potato harvest has been hit hard by heavy autumn rain and flooding, causing delayed lifting and large crop losses,” said Fred Searle, editor of Fresh Produce Journal, who also warned the shortage could persist for months beyond Christmas.

Lincolnshire mega-farmer Martin Tate was also downbeat. “There won’t be enough broccoli to supply the Christmas dinner demand,” said the manager of 18,000 acres.

“Cauliflower is still a problem, and you can expect to see empty trays over the next few weeks.”

Thankfully chips are unlikely to be affected, as most potatoes used for chipping come from Belgium.

Sprouts too should grace plates, earlier this month, T H Clements, one of the country's largest suppliers of Brussels sprouts with 11,000 acres in Lincolnshire and 1,000 in Cornwall, warned that sprouts would be smaller this year than average.

CEO Chris Gedney said: "Brussels sprouts are likely to be smaller this year as the larger ones tend to fall in the water and rot."

However, as we reported earlier this month meat bosses have warned pigs in blankets and other festive favourites could be off the menu due to strikes by government vets and meat inspectors.

The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), which represents the British meat processing industry, warned that treats such as pigs in blankets could be hard to come by due to the industrial action.

Government vets in Northern Ireland walked out for five days at the start of the month, sparking disruption for border controls and food production.

The BMPA warned the impact of a five-day stoppage could last for months.

So while the centrepiece turkey remains safe, a diminished array of trimmings may require some culinary improvisation this Christmas.