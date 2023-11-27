Will it be a White Christmas? Met Office gives verdict as snow set to fall 'in days'

By Kieran Kelly

Dreaming of a White Christmas, just like the ones you used to know?

Well, the Met Office has officially given its verdict on whether a White Christmas is in store for Brits this year.

It's been a couple of years since the last White Christmas, with the last one officially recorded in 2022, though no snow was actually recorded on the ground.

According to the Met Office's definition, it is a White Christmas if one snowflake falls in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK.

While the national forecaster says the most accurate forecast for a White Christmas can be given between December 20 and 25, its long-range forecast now covers the big day.

Snow could fall on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

Its long-range forecast, which runs from December 11 to December 25, reads: "Conditions are most likely to be changeable through this period.

"Wetter and windier than average conditions are slightly more likely than normal, especially in the west and northwest.

"Temperatures are most likely to be near or above average overall, although this doesn't rule out some spells of cold weather and associated wintry hazards."

So, as things stand, at the very least, a widespread White Christmas does not appear likely, though if one snowflake falls, it will be classified as such.

When was the last widespread White Christmas?

The last widespread White Christmas was in 2022. Picture: Getty

The last white Christmas in the UK was in 2022, when nine percent of stations recorded snow falling.

There were also White Christmases recorded in 2020 and 2021, though again, less than one percent of stations reported snow actually lying on the ground in 2021, and four percent in 2020.

There was no snow recorded in 2018 or 2019, according to the Met Office, and the last widespread White Christmas came in 2010, when there was snow at 83 percent of stations in the UK.

This was the highest ever amount recorded.

It comes amid forecasts that snow is going to fall 'within days'.

According to one forecaster, 'several centimetres' of snow could be on the way very soon.

Some weather charts have also shown snow potential for snow to settle over Scotland towards the end of November and into December.

AccuWather's Jason Nicholls has also said some weather models show there could be snow in Wales and the Midlands as a storm moves south.

Meanwhile, the north can expect "several centimetres", mainly in the Highlands, he told the Express.

Mr Nicholls said: "The consensus of the modelling suggests that the best chance for snow in the UK over the next couple of weeks will be over the Scottish Highlands.

"Several centimetres of snow are likely in the highlands over the next two weeks.'

"I cannot rule out some wet snowflakes mixing with rain in Wales and England around Thursday, November 30," he added.