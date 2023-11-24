Map shows exact parts of UK facing snow as Britain plunges into freezing temperatures

Snow could fall across the UK next week amid plummeting temperatures. Picture: WXCharts/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Maps show areas that could be hit by snow next week as Britain faces dropping temperatures at the end of November.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maps on WXCharts, using data from MetDesk, show sporadic snowfall in Scotland and northern England on Monday, then more for Scotland on Tuesday.

Parts of North West Wales, the North West of England, part of the North East and Scotland might be hit on Wednesday, according to the maps.

Areas west of London, including part of Hertfordshire, Berkshire and Hampshire, could be in for snow on Thursday, along with areas of the south east.

Read more: Exact date -7C winter blast to hit the UK, as forecasters predict snowfall across the UK in coming days

Then, on Friday, Manchester and other parts of the North West and Yorkshire could get hit, along with an area from Luton up to southern Lincolnshire.

It comes as the Met Office warned snow was an increasing possibility in its long-range forecast for Tuesday to December 7.

Swathes of England face being hit by snow on Friday next week. Picture: WXCharts

"Colder than average conditions are most likely overall, as chances of some wintry showers, or even more general snow towards the turn of the month, are increasing," it said.

"Cloud and rain is likely to be clearing southeastern England early on, followed by a period of widely colder, drier and brighter weather and the return of overnight frosts.

"Scattered showers along with an overnight ice risk may affect some coastal areas of northern and eastern Scotland, and eastern England at times, which could turn increasingly wintry over hills in the north.

Read more: Exact dates snow to fall over 8 days in 'wintry blasts' as Brits set to shiver in -2C temperatures

Areas west of London could see snow on Thursday. Picture: WXCharts

"These conditions could then persist, particularly in the north, but there is an increasing chance of areas of cloud, rain and/or snow, perhaps with strong winds too, spreading north across at least southern areas from later next week."

Brits are already facing temperatures drops on Friday night, likely pushing many heating holdouts concerned about their energy costs into switching on the radiators.

Parts of England are already braced for temperatures of -2C while in Scotland people could be plunged into -4C.

Saturday will warm back up to about 8C for some but arctic air could see the mercury fall to as low as -5C.