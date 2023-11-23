Exact date -7C winter blast to hit the UK, as forecasters predict snowfall across the UK in coming days

Snow is set to fall in parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are set to endure freezing temperatures in some parts of the country, as the weather turns wintry in late November.

The mercury could reach as low as -7C in some areas of northern Scotland over the weekend, although conditions will be warmer for the rest of the UK.

London weather is set to be between 2C and 8C on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Met Office. Some sun is expected on Saturday.

Some rain and cloudier weather are expected on Sunday across much of the UK.

Snow is possible in Scotland, with flurries also expected to reach further south into England.

Snow is largely expected in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

WXCharts predicts snow to fall west of London and as far away as Wales from around December 5-6.

The Met Office's Claire Nasir said there would be "showers towards the north and they will turn wintry through the latter part of the day. Further south across northern England and Northern Ireland we will see some patchy rain and drizzle, also west Wales. But inland the clouds will break through the morning into the afternoon allowing for some brighter skies, but it feels much colder across Scotland through the afternoon with a biting wind.

"Gale force winds across the far north east as temperatures struggle towards 6C.”

She added that "cold air streams in then from the north and that wind will have some strength to it" meaning that there could be a widespread frost tomorrow and the risk of “wintry showers”.

But some snow could fall as far south as Reading. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said in its longer-range forecast for November 28-December 7: "Colder than average conditions are most likely overall, as chances of some wintry showers, or even more general snow towards the turn of the month, are increasing.

"Cloud and rain is likely to be clearing southeastern England early on, followed by a period of widely colder, drier and brighter weather and the return of overnight frosts.

"Scattered showers along with an overnight ice risk may affect some coastal areas of northern and eastern Scotland, and eastern England at times, which could turn increasingly wintry over hills in the north.

"These conditions could then persist, particularly in the north, but there is an increasing chance of areas of cloud, rain and/or snow, perhaps with strong winds too, spreading north across at least southern areas from later next week."

WXCharts has predicted that snow would fall somewhere on eight days before December 5.

Up to one centimetre of snow per hour could fall on November 23 in northern Scotland, with the north-west possibly seeing two centimetres of snow the next day.

The north-east could get less than a centimetre of snow on November 28, continuing overnight into the next day more heavily in the west, as well as in the west Midlands.Snow will continue to fall on November 30, before stopping for a few days. Snowfall could resume in the first few days of December.