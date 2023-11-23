Exact date -7C winter blast to hit the UK, as forecasters predict snowfall across the UK in coming days

23 November 2023, 19:27

Snow is set to fall in parts of the UK
Snow is set to fall in parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are set to endure freezing temperatures in some parts of the country, as the weather turns wintry in late November.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The mercury could reach as low as -7C in some areas of northern Scotland over the weekend, although conditions will be warmer for the rest of the UK.

London weather is set to be between 2C and 8C on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Met Office. Some sun is expected on Saturday.

Some rain and cloudier weather are expected on Sunday across much of the UK.

Snow is possible in Scotland, with flurries also expected to reach further south into England.

Read more: Exact date UK to get 'snow showers' as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Read more: Exact dates snow to fall over 8 days in 'wintry blasts' as Brits set to shiver in -2C temperatures

Snow is largely expected in Scotland
Snow is largely expected in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

WXCharts predicts snow to fall west of London and as far away as Wales from around December 5-6.

The Met Office's Claire Nasir said there would be "showers towards the north and they will turn wintry through the latter part of the day. Further south across northern England and Northern Ireland we will see some patchy rain and drizzle, also west Wales. But inland the clouds will break through the morning into the afternoon allowing for some brighter skies, but it feels much colder across Scotland through the afternoon with a biting wind.

"Gale force winds across the far north east as temperatures struggle towards 6C.”

She added that "cold air streams in then from the north and that wind will have some strength to it" meaning that there could be a widespread frost tomorrow and the risk of “wintry showers”.

But some snow could fall as far south as Reading
But some snow could fall as far south as Reading. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said in its longer-range forecast for November 28-December 7: "Colder than average conditions are most likely overall, as chances of some wintry showers, or even more general snow towards the turn of the month, are increasing.

"Cloud and rain is likely to be clearing southeastern England early on, followed by a period of widely colder, drier and brighter weather and the return of overnight frosts.

"Scattered showers along with an overnight ice risk may affect some coastal areas of northern and eastern Scotland, and eastern England at times, which could turn increasingly wintry over hills in the north.

"These conditions could then persist, particularly in the north, but there is an increasing chance of areas of cloud, rain and/or snow, perhaps with strong winds too, spreading north across at least southern areas from later next week."

WXCharts has predicted that snow would fall somewhere on eight days before December 5.

Up to one centimetre of snow per hour could fall on November 23 in northern Scotland, with the north-west possibly seeing two centimetres of snow the next day.

The north-east could get less than a centimetre of snow on November 28, continuing overnight into the next day more heavily in the west, as well as in the west Midlands.Snow will continue to fall on November 30, before stopping for a few days. Snowfall could resume in the first few days of December.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Javier Milei has vowed that the Falklands are Argentina's

Falklanders vow to remain British despite new Argentina president claiming sovereignty over islands

Border Crossing Explosion

Two killed in crash at US-Canada border, officials say no sign of terrorism

Geert Wilders

Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch election

Exclusive
Sir Alex Younger said that Iran's influence could be driving radicalisation

Britain faces fresh terror threat as Israel-Hamas war ‘radicalises young people’, ex-MI6 boss fears

Black smoke rises from an Israeli army position

Hezbollah fires rockets at north Israel after air strike kills five senior fighters

Parents are being forced to ration nappies and formula amid the cost of living crisis

Jeremy Hunt's benefits increase 'too late' as working parents forced to ration nappies and water down baby formula

The tour will be an interactive experience.

The 'fizz-tivities': Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is back with first locations revealed- will it 'pop' into your town?

India Tunnel Collapse

Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in tunnel in India hit by mechanical issue

Javier Milei pauses while addressing supporters

Donald Trump tells president-elect Javier Milei he plans to visit Argentina

The construction worker had to wait for his moment to escape the blaze

'A very close call': Crane driver hailed as a hero for winching carpenter out of burning high-rise tower

Dani Alves

Spanish prosecutors seek nine-year jail term for Dani Alves in sex assault trial

It is Bristol Airport's newest multi-faith area.

Move over Sagrada Familia!: Bristol Airport mocked online over 'multi-faith area' that looks like a 'bus stop'

India Tunnel Collapse

Rescue of 41 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel reaches last stretch of digging

James Cleverly has aplogised for calling a Labour MP "s**t".

James Cleverly apologises for calling MP 'sh**', but denies calling Stockton a 'sh**hole'

Israeli soldiers

Gaza ceasefire to begin on Friday morning, with aid to follow afterwards

Israel and Hamas are due to begin a four day truce

First 13 hostages to be freed on Friday after Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire for 7am tomorrow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have clashed with rioters after three children were stabbed in Dublin

Riots break out in Dublin after three children injured in knife frenzy near school

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron visits Israel as four day truce is delayed until Friday morning.

'I've seen things I will never forget': David Cameron visits Israel as four-day truce with Hamas delayed
Houchen hit out at Cleverly over his alleged comments about Stockton

Tory Teesside mayor demands apology from James Cleverly as home secretary denies calling Stockton a 'sh**hole'
Venice

Venice rolls out day-tripper fee in bid to regulate crowds on peak weekends

The Just Stop Oil protesters are removed from St Paul's

Just Stop Oil disrupt St Paul's Thanksgiving service with silent protest in front of hundreds of worshippers
German Hamas Raids

Police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across Germany

Snow showers are set to sweep across the UK

Exact date Arctic blast to bring sub-zero ‘snow showers’ with ‘London to Scotland’ due to be affected
Paddy McGuinness (left) hosted Top Gear with Chris Harris (right) and Freddie Flintoff for the last seven series of the show

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence with nostalgic post after Top Gear axed

The construction worker had to wait for his moment to escape the blaze

Dramatic footage shows moment construction worker is saved from high-rise fire in Reading as he's winched to safety
Tear gas fired at demo

Thousands of protesters demanding monarchy restoration clash with police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit