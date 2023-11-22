Exact date UK to get 'snow showers' as Met Office issues fresh forecast

22 November 2023, 21:44

Snow will fall within days
Snow will fall within days. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The UK is set to be hit by its first set of wintry showers, which will include sleet and snow, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as an Arctic air blast sweeps the country, as well as heavy showers and wind across Scotland and northern England.

UK weather will turn significantly colder on Friday, with temperatures to drop rapidly.

"By the end of the week we are going to see cold winds arrive from the north."It's going to feel colder this week and there will be some snow showers over, mainly, hills of northern Scotland," Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said.

"But elsewhere, with high pressure in place, it is going to be mostly dry on Friday and into the start of the weekend."

UK snow
UK snow. Picture: Alamy

"Although those showers will be falling as sleet and snow over the hills of northern Scotland, perhaps to lower levels in the far north, for the vast majority despite the chill in the air, it's a dry, it's a bright day," he added.

"As we head into the weekend it is a continuation of that theme," he added.

"Those showers falling as snow mostly over northern hills, but widespread snow very unlikely, and for the vast majority it's just dry, crisp, bright autumn weather."

Read More: Exact dates snow to fall over 8 days in 'wintry blasts' as Brits set to shiver in -2C temperatures

Read More: Exact date snow blast to arrive in UK as freezing temperatures expected to blanket swathes of the country

Meanwhile, WXCharts claimed that snow would fall somewhere on eight days before December 5.

Up to one centimetre of snow per hour could fall on November 23 in northern Scotland, with the north-west possibly seeing two centimetres of snow the next day.

The north-east could get less than a centimetre of snow on November 28, continuing overnight into the next day more heavily in the west, as well as in the west Midlands.

Snow will continue to fall on November 30, before stopping for a few days. Snowfall could resume in the first few days of December.

UK snow
UK snow. Picture: Alamy

The forecaster said: "It is uncertain how prolonged this cold spell with be, but likely that through this period, milder, more unsettled conditions from the west will gradually replace the colder air."

Another forecaster predicted "wintry blasts" over the next few weeks.

James Madden from Exacta Weather said: "It is now increasingly likely that we will see at least 1-2 notable wintry blasts from late November and into the first half of December, but it may turn milder or much milder later."

