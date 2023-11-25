Fresh weather forecast predicts 'snow blizzard' as temperatures hit -10C

25 November 2023, 16:30

Snow could be on the way very soon
Snow could be on the way very soon. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Temperatures have certainly been getting a lot colder over the last few days, falling into the low single digits for most of the country and freezing in others.

With temperatures expected to drop to -10C in some parts of the UK, primarily Scotland, many are wondering whether we could soon see some snow.

According to one forecaster, 'several centimetres' of snow could be on the way very soon.

Some weather charts have also shown snow potential for snow to settle over Scotland towards the end of November and into December.

Snow earlier this year
Snow earlier this year. Picture: Getty

AccuWather's Jason Nicholls has also said some weather models show there could be snow in Wales and the Midlands as a storm moves south.

Meanwhile, the north can expect "several centimetres", mainly in the Highlands, he told the Express.

Read more: Map shows exact parts of UK facing snow as Britain plunges into freezing temperatures

Read More: Fifth teenager who pulled out of Snowdonia camping trip that left four friends dead in crash 'still in shock'

Mr Nicholls said: "The consensus of the modelling suggests that the best chance for snow in the UK over the next couple of weeks will be over the Scottish Highlands.

"Several centimetres of snow are likely in the highlands over the next two weeks.'

"I cannot rule out some wet snowflakes mixing with rain in Wales and England around Thursday, November 30," he added.

